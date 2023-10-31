Speaking the Lawn Episode 14: Football Update and Week til Basketball

Pierce and Zach are back this week to talk about the Virginia Cavaliers football team’s recent OT loss to Miami (and some UNC massive upset reflections as well). Truly, the conversation has changed about the program and this coaching staff - will that continue with some momentum against Georgia Tech? Does it really all boil down to winning the VT game? They also dive more into the men’s basketball team roster, the opening week next week and how the lineup tinkering might shake out with Coach Bennett.