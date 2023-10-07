ACC Football Betting Preview: UVA is favored, UNC vs. Syracuse, and more!

After a two week hiatus, the betting preview is back. And just in time for UVA to take on an FCS team. Normally, I wouldn’t handicap a game like this, but seeing as it’s Virginia and it’s not likely to be a 56-3 drubbing, I’ll give it a go. And you should too by heading over to DraftKings Sportsbook and scratching that betting itch.

William and Mary Tribe @ Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia -10; Over/Under 41.5

Being a game against an FCS opponent, DraftKings doesn’t have lines out until much closer to game time. So, we’re using another book for our line and it seems very low. William and Mary shouldn’t pose too much of a threat against the Virginia defense. The game will ultimately come down to UVA turnovers. I’ve seem too many Virginia games over the last couple of years where an INT or fumble leads to a short field for William and Mary (or Richmond) and all of a sudden we look up and they have 10 points. I think that happens here, but Virginia gets it together and pulls out the win. While I don’t know by how much, they should get into the mid twenties making they over the play.

Pick: 41.5

Boston College Eagles @ Army Black Knights

Boston College +2.5 Over/Under 48.5

If Boston College is going to have any success against Army, it’s going to have to run the ball. As we saw last week, Thomas Castellanos is a problem. If they can get him going early, and set up the pass using his legs, they can win this game. Because, any time you play a Service Academy, possessions are limited and you have to score when you have the ball. Army will control the clock and if the Eagles are in this they’ll do the same. For that reason, I see this game under.

Pick: Under 48.5

Marshall Thundering Herd @ NC State Wolfpack

NC State -6.5; Over/Under 44.5

As much as it pains me to say this, Brennan Armstrong’s 2021 season may have been the exception and not the rule. Even being reunited with Robert Anae hasn’t been enough to get the quarterback going. They’re making the switch to MJ Morris and I think it’s the spark they’re going to need. Marshall is riding high after already notching a win over the ACC’s VaTech. But that Hokie team isn’t very good and it came at home. They’ll get a different welcoming in Raleigh and face a much stiffer test on both sides of the ball.

Pick: NC State -6.5

Virginia Tech Hokies @ Florida State Seminoles

Florida State -23.5; Over/Under 53

Speaking of the Hokies, they may have found something in their 38-21 drubbing of the Pitt Panthers. However it may be possible that says more about Pitt than anything else. Florida State got a week off after their thrilling victory over Clemson and just ahead of a matchup with Syracuse. They should be able to do whatever they want against a shaky Hokies defense, but it’s the Seminole defense that I expect to rattle Kyron Drones. It’s a lot of points, but I think the Seminoles roll.

Pick: Florida State -23.5

Syracuse Orange @ North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina -9.5; Over/Under 59.5

I thought Syracuse was going to put up more of a fight last week against Clemson, but this is the week they show us whether they’re able to hang atop the ACC pecking order. So far, the Tar Heels have avoided the let down we all know is coming, but the question I always ask is can we trust the defense to play for all four quarters. So far they have, but I’ve seen this team in too many shootouts. I think UNC wins, but give me more than a touchdown and I think Syracuse can cover late.

Pick: Syracuse +9.5

Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ Clemson Tigers

Clemson -21; Over/Under 52.5

At the beginning of the season, we probably had this game circled as a marquee matchup in the ACC. But both teams have disappointed and the game has lost a little bit of its luster. However, Clemson was closer than the score suggested against Duke and was a missed field goal away from beating FSU. The question is can they remain hungry without the carrot of the College Football Playoff at the end of the stick. Their game against Syracuse last week tells me yes. Then there’s Wake Forest. Still a very gritty team but not playing up to the level we expect. They’ve been having their most success this season generating turnovers and while Cade Klubnik is good for one or two a game, it won’t matter. Clemson will grind away at the Deacs and though the spread seems high for these two teams, the Tigers get it done easily at home.

Pick: Clemson -21

Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ Louisville Cardinals

Louisville +6.5; Over/Under 53.5

It’s been a brutal stretch for the Irish. The thriller with Ohio State, followed by a tough physical game with Duke. Add to that a matchup with USC on deck and I wouldn’t be surprised if Notre Dame isn’t up to snuff in this one. However, what are you going to get with Louisville? They’re all over the place this year. I do think the Cardinals will want to play fast. They won’t keep Notre Dame from scoring and they’ll then be forced into playing catchup. While both have been in low scoring affairs lately, I think it’s the perfect storm for a shootout.

Pick: Over 53.5

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ Miami Hurricanes

Miami -20.5; Over/Under 57

Speaking of shootouts, I expect another one down in Coral Gables (or wherever they play). Georgia Tech can sling it and the Hurricanes will let them. Miami has been solid all season, but they’ve basically slept walked through the season so far (outside of a barn burner with Texas A&M). As with Syracuse/North Carolina, the back door will be open. Miami can control this game throughout, but I won’t be shocked to see the Yellow Jackets make a 24 point deficit a 17 point loss late in this one.

Pick: Georgia Tech +20.5

Record: 12-17-0