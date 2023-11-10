Virginia Cavaliers vs Florida Gators

How to watch

Location: Charlotte, NC

Date: November 10th, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: ACCN

Betting line: Virginia -1.5

Pregame Content

3 players, 2 matchups, and 1 prediction for Virginia vs Florida

Speaking the Lawn Podcast: Analyzing the Tarleton State win

Handing out 10 awards for Virginia basketball after Tarleton State win

Leon Bond “brought a spark off the bench” for UVA vs Tarleton State

Game thread

Tipoff is at 7:00 — leave your pre, in, and post-game thoughts here and be sure to check back in for plenty of postgame content later tonight, tomorrow, and next week!

We’ll also be active on Twitter throughout the game and all season long so follow along on there for our staff’s live reactions.

Streaking the Lawn — @STL_UVA

Zach Carey — @Zach_Carey_

Dan Siegel — @DanSiegel_

Ryan Reese — @HoosOn_First

Ben Wieland — @BenWieland

Paul Guttman — @Tiki_UVA

Corbin Lathrop — @CorbinLathrop

John Kurcina — @JohnKurcina

Game notes

Lastly, here are some of the game notes provided by UVA:

All-Time vs. Florida

• Virginia is 1-2 all-time against Florida in the series that dates to the 1991-92 season.

• UVA meets Florida for the first time in the regular season and first time since suffering a 65-39 loss to the Gators in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.

• UVA posted a 62-56 win over Florida in the 1992 NIT semifinals at Madison Square Garden.

• Florida has won the last two contests, including a 71-45 win in the second round of the 2012 NCAA Tournament.

Last Time Out

• Reece Beekman had 16 points and seven assists to lead Virginia to an 80-50 win over Tarleton State in the season-opener on Monday, Nov. 6.

• Isaac McKneely added 15 points (4 of 8 3-pointers) and Leon Bond chipped in 12 points and nine rebounds in his collegiate debut after redshirting last season.

• Virginia drilled 10 of 22 3-pointers and finished 23 of 47 from the field for 48.9 percent.

• The Cavaliers out-rebounded Tarleton State 40-27 and committed just eight turnovers.

Hoos in Charlotte

• Virginia returns to Charlotte and Spectrum Center for the first time since posting a 1-1 record in the 2019 ACC Tournament.

• The Cavaliers would post six straight wins en route to its first NCAA championship after their 69-59 loss to Florida State in the 2019 ACC Tournament semifinals.

• Virginia is 13-19 all-time in Charlotte (3-2 vs. Davidson, 8-14 in the ACC Tournament, 2-3 in the NCAA Tournament).

• The Cavaliers are 3-4 at the former Time Warner Cable Arena and current Spectrum Center.