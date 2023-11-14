Virginia basketball vs NC A&T GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs North Carolina A&T Aggies
How to watch
Location: Charlottesville, VA
Date: November 14th, 2023
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Channel: ESPN+/ACCNX
Betting line: Virginia -30.5
Pregame Content
Five things to watch for Virginia basketball vs NC A&T
UVA basketball mailbag: What’s Buchanan’s ceiling? Where’s Minor? Best lineup?
Should Virginia basketball be worried about its free-throw line woes?
Game thread
Tipoff is at 7:00 — leave your pre, in, and post-game thoughts here and be sure to check back in for plenty of postgame content later tonight, tomorrow, and next week!
We’ll also be active on Twitter throughout the game and all season long so follow along on there for our staff’s live reactions.
Streaking the Lawn — @STL_UVA
Zach Carey — @Zach_Carey_
Dan Siegel — @DanSiegel_
Ryan Reese — @HoosOn_First
Ben Wieland — @BenWieland
Paul Guttman — @Tiki_UVA
Corbin Lathrop — @CorbinLathrop
John Kurcina — @JohnKurcina
Game notes
Lastly, here are some of the game notes provided by UVA:
All-Time vs. North Carolina A&T
• Virginia is 1-0 all-time against North Carolina A&T in the series that dates to the 1994-95 season.
• Junior Burrough scored 24 points and Cory Alexander and Curtis Staples added 17 each as Virginia defeated North Carolina A&T 94-50 on Nov. 30, 1994, at University Hall.
• Current associate head coach Jason Williford added six points, three rebounds and two assists in the contest.
Last Time Out
• Blake Buchanan scored 18 points along with seven rebounds to lead Virginia to a 73-70 non-conference win over Florida on Nov. 10 in Charlotte, N.C.
• Reece Beekman added 13 points, five assists and three steals, and Jake Groves chipped in 12 points.
• Ryan Dunn tied a school record with seven steals and UVA had just six turnovers.
• Will Richard led five Gators in double figures with 16 points.
• UVA won despite being out-rebounded 47-30 and shooting 14 of 24 from the charity stripe.
There’s No Place Like Home
• UVA is 232-54 (.812), including a 1-0 mark in 2023-24, in 18 seasons at John Paul Jones Arena.
• The Cavaliers finished 15-1 and 10-0 at home in ACC league play last season for the first time since the ACC expanded to a 20-game schedule.
• UVA is 194-38 (.836), including a 159-23 (.874) mark the past 12 seasons, at JPJ under Bennett.
• UVA has an ACC-leading 88 wins in league home games over the past 11 seasons. Duke is second at 87.
• UVA has won 10+ home games for 13 straight seasons.
Loading comments...