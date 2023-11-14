Virginia basketball vs NC A&T GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs North Carolina A&T Aggies

How to watch

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Date: November 14th, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+/ACCNX

Betting line: Virginia -30.5

Pregame Content

Game thread

Tipoff is at 7:00 — leave your pre, in, and post-game thoughts here and be sure to check back in for plenty of postgame content later tonight, tomorrow, and next week!

We’ll also be active on Twitter throughout the game and all season long so follow along on there for our staff’s live reactions.

Game notes

Lastly, here are some of the game notes provided by UVA:

All-Time vs. North Carolina A&T

• Virginia is 1-0 all-time against North Carolina A&T in the series that dates to the 1994-95 season.

• Junior Burrough scored 24 points and Cory Alexander and Curtis Staples added 17 each as Virginia defeated North Carolina A&T 94-50 on Nov. 30, 1994, at University Hall.

• Current associate head coach Jason Williford added six points, three rebounds and two assists in the contest.

Last Time Out

• Blake Buchanan scored 18 points along with seven rebounds to lead Virginia to a 73-70 non-conference win over Florida on Nov. 10 in Charlotte, N.C.

• Reece Beekman added 13 points, five assists and three steals, and Jake Groves chipped in 12 points.

• Ryan Dunn tied a school record with seven steals and UVA had just six turnovers.

• Will Richard led five Gators in double figures with 16 points.

• UVA won despite being out-rebounded 47-30 and shooting 14 of 24 from the charity stripe.

There’s No Place Like Home

• UVA is 232-54 (.812), including a 1-0 mark in 2023-24, in 18 seasons at John Paul Jones Arena.

• The Cavaliers finished 15-1 and 10-0 at home in ACC league play last season for the first time since the ACC expanded to a 20-game schedule.

• UVA is 194-38 (.836), including a 159-23 (.874) mark the past 12 seasons, at JPJ under Bennett.

• UVA has an ACC-leading 88 wins in league home games over the past 11 seasons. Duke is second at 87.

• UVA has won 10+ home games for 13 straight seasons.