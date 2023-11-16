Speaking the Lawn Ep16: Analysis of the BIG Florida win and basketball’s hot start

Pierce, Zach, and Ben are all back this week to discuss the wins to start the season for the Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball season. We were so close to starting with another HUGE upset over Louisville in football - but we discuss the context of the football season after the Hoos dropped a close one on the road. Most of the episode focuses on men’s basketball - the early standouts and surprises and what we’re hoping in the next few out of conference games.