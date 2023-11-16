Virginia Cavaliers vs Texas Southern Tigers

How to watch

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Date: November 16th, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: ACCN

Betting line: Virginia -23.5

Pregame Content

Five things to watch for UVA basketball vs Texas Southern

Speaking the Lawn Ep16: Analysis of the BIG Florida win and basketball’s hot start

Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s 80-51 win over NC A&T

Game thread

Tipoff is at 7:00 — leave your pre, in, and post-game thoughts here and be sure to check back in for plenty of postgame content later tonight, tomorrow, and next week!

We’ll also be active on Twitter throughout the game and all season long so follow along on there for our staff’s live reactions.

Streaking the Lawn — @STL_UVA

Zach Carey — @Zach_Carey_

Dan Siegel — @DanSiegel_

Ryan Reese — @HoosOn_First

Ben Wieland — @BenWieland

Paul Guttman — @Tiki_UVA

Corbin Lathrop — @CorbinLathrop

John Kurcina — @JohnKurcina

Game notes

Lastly, here are some of the game notes provided by UVA:

All-Time vs. Texas Southern

• Virginia meets Texas Southern for the first time.

Last Time Out

• Leon Bond III scored 16 points off the bench to help Virginia to an 80-51 win over North Carolina A&T on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

• Ryan Dunn added 13 points, a career-high 11 rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals in the win.

• Jake Groves chipped in 11 points and matched a career high with nine rebounds.

• UVA shot 64.3 percent en route to a 49-19 halftime lead.

• The Cavaliers out-rebounded the Aggies 42-24 and had just eight turnovers.

• Landon Glasper led the Aggies (0-3) with 18 points.

There’s No Place Like Home

• UVA is 233-54 (.812), including a 2-0 mark in 2023-24, in 18 seasons at John Paul Jones Arena.

• The Cavaliers finished 15-1 and 10-0 at home in ACC league play last season for the first time since the ACC expanded to a 20-game schedule.

• UVA is 195-38 (.837), including a 160-23 (.874) mark the past 12 seasons, at JPJ under Bennett.

• UVA has an ACC-leading 88 wins in league home games over the past 11 seasons. Duke is second at 87.

• UVA has won 10+ home games for 13 straight seasons.