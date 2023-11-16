Virginia Cavaliers vs Texas Southern Tigers
How to watch
Location: Charlottesville, VA
Date: November 16th, 2023
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Channel: ACCN
Betting line: Virginia -23.5
Pregame Content
Five things to watch for UVA basketball vs Texas Southern
Speaking the Lawn Ep16: Analysis of the BIG Florida win and basketball’s hot start
Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s 80-51 win over NC A&T
Game thread
Tipoff is at 7:00 — leave your pre, in, and post-game thoughts here and be sure to check back in for plenty of postgame content later tonight, tomorrow, and next week!
We’ll also be active on Twitter throughout the game and all season long so follow along on there for our staff’s live reactions.
Streaking the Lawn — @STL_UVA
Zach Carey — @Zach_Carey_
Dan Siegel — @DanSiegel_
Ryan Reese — @HoosOn_First
Ben Wieland — @BenWieland
Paul Guttman — @Tiki_UVA
Corbin Lathrop — @CorbinLathrop
John Kurcina — @JohnKurcina
Game notes
Lastly, here are some of the game notes provided by UVA:
All-Time vs. Texas Southern
• Virginia meets Texas Southern for the first time.
Last Time Out
• Leon Bond III scored 16 points off the bench to help Virginia to an 80-51 win over North Carolina A&T on Tuesday, Nov. 14.
• Ryan Dunn added 13 points, a career-high 11 rebounds, three blocked shots and two steals in the win.
• Jake Groves chipped in 11 points and matched a career high with nine rebounds.
• UVA shot 64.3 percent en route to a 49-19 halftime lead.
• The Cavaliers out-rebounded the Aggies 42-24 and had just eight turnovers.
• Landon Glasper led the Aggies (0-3) with 18 points.
There’s No Place Like Home
• UVA is 233-54 (.812), including a 2-0 mark in 2023-24, in 18 seasons at John Paul Jones Arena.
• The Cavaliers finished 15-1 and 10-0 at home in ACC league play last season for the first time since the ACC expanded to a 20-game schedule.
• UVA is 195-38 (.837), including a 160-23 (.874) mark the past 12 seasons, at JPJ under Bennett.
• UVA has an ACC-leading 88 wins in league home games over the past 11 seasons. Duke is second at 87.
• UVA has won 10+ home games for 13 straight seasons.
