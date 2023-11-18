Virginia Cavaliers vs Duke Blue Devils

How to watch

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Date: November 18th, 2023

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Channel: The CW

Betting line: Duke -3

Pregame Content

Game thread

Kickoff is at 3:00 — leave your pre, in, and post-game thoughts here and be sure to check back in for plenty of postgame content later tonight, tomorrow, and next week!

We'll also be active on Twitter throughout the game and all season long

Game notes

Lastly, here are some of the game notes provided by UVA:

INSIDE SATURDAY’S MATCHUP

• Saturday will mark the 75th meeting between Duke and Virginia. The two schools have squared off every year since 1963.

• The Cavaliers have a 40-34 advantage in the all-time series that dates back 1890.

• UVA has won the last five meetings against Duke that have taken place at Scott Stadium including a 48-0 shutout in 2021.

• The Blue Devils snapped UVA’s seven-game win streak in the series after they came away with 38-17 win in Durham last season.

• Duke comes into Saturday’s matchup with the third-best scoring defense in the ACC, allowing 18.8 points per game. Last week, Virginia scored 24 points on Louisville which is currently the top scoring defense (17.1 ppg) in the ACC.

• UVA is seeking its first home win against an ACC opponent since its 40-48 win over Georgia Tech on Oct. 23, 2021.

• Virginia boasts the fifth-best passing offense in the ACC at 248.9 yards per game. Last week against Louisville, the Cavaliers racked up 314 yards passing, the most Louisville has surrendered this season (Georgia Tech – 313). Duke is one of five ACC teams that are allowing under 200 yards passing per game this season.

• Virginia outgained Louisville in total offense last week 436-423. It marked the fourth time UVA outgained an opponent the season and the Cavaliers dropped to 1-3 in those contests.

• Wide receivers Jalon Calhoun (Duke) and Malik Washington (Virginia) rank No. 1 and 2 in career receiving yards amongst ACC pass catchers, respectively. Calhoun has amassed 2,879 receiving yards over five seasons while Washington is up to 2,547 career yards.

TOP STORYLINES

• Malik Washington leads the ACC and second in the nation in receiving yards (1,199) and receptions (88). He has caught a pass in 35-straight games and recorded 100-yard receiving efforts in five consecutive contests, the first UVA wide receiver to accomplish the feat. He needs four yards to break UVA’s single season receiving yards record and six receptions to break UVA’s single season reception record.

• With Washington and Malachi Fields, Virginia has the most productive receiving duo in the ACC. The pair has combined for 136 receptions and 1,847 receiving yards, the third-most of any tandem in FBS.

• Every Virginia opponent this season currently possesses a record of .500 or better. Four of UVA’s 10 opponents this year are currently ranked in the AP top-25.

• Virginia has owned double-digit leads in six of its 10 games this season and is 1-5 in games decided by one score. The Cavaliers have been on the wrong end of four games decided by three points or less this season. In the first 19 games of Tony Elliott’s tenure, the Cavaliers have been a part of eight games decided by a field goal or less and are 1-7 in those contests.

• Duke has lost three of its last four games and hasn’t won in Scott Stadium since the 2013 season. The Blue Devils started the season winning five of their first six games and climbed as high as No. 16 in the AP poll.

• Six true freshmen, CB Dre Walker, WR Jaden Gibson, QB Anthony Colandrea, WR Suderian Harrison, LB Kam Robinson and S Caleb Hardy, have started games for Virginia this season. A total of 12 true freshmen have seen action this year and 28 Cavaliers have made their collegiate debuts.