Virginia football vs Georgia Tech GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Miami Hurricanes

Location: Miami, FL

Date: November 4th, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Channel: CW Network

Spread: UVA -2

After two wins and a positive showing in Miami last Saturday, the 'Hoos are on the hunt for more success and a positive ending to the 2023 season. That starts today against Georgia Tech, one entirely winnable game for Tony Elliott's squad.

To preview the matchup, we broke down three players, two specific matchups, and one prediction to watch for during today’s action.

All of the rest of our UVA football coverage can be found here!

Kickoff is at 2:00 — leave your pre, in, and post-game thoughts here and be sure to check back in for plenty of mid and post game content later today, tomorrow, and next week!

We'll also be active on Twitter throughout the game and all season long so follow along on their for our staff's live reactions.

Lastly, here are a few game notes from UVA:

• Virginia and Georgia Tech will meet for the 45th time on Saturday with the Cavaliers holding 22-21-1 edge in the all-time series.

• With the exception of 2020, UVA and Georgia Tech have played every year since 1982.

• The Cavaliers have won three-straight games against the Yellow Jackets, including a 16-9 victory in Atlanta last season. UVA hasn’t won four-straight against Georgia Tech since 1992-95.

• Virginia returns home for the first time since Oct. 7, a total of 27 days in between games at Scott Stadium. The Cavaliers will finish with three of their final four regular season games at home.

• Georgia Tech has surrendered 0.88 sacks per game this season, the fewest among ACC schools. The UVA defense has been held without a sack in three of its last four games. Last year against the Yellow Jackets, UVA compiled eight sacks, the second most in a single game in UVA history.

• The wide receiving duo of Malik Washington and Malachi Fields have combined for 1,433 receiving yards over eight games, the most of any pair in the ACC. Georgia Tech has allowed 235.6 yards passing per game, the 11th most of any ACC defense.

TOP STORYLINES

• Malik Washington needs 65 yards to eclipse the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the season. He matched the UVA single-season record last week with his sixth 100-yard receiving effort. He has gone over 100 yards in three-straight games. No Cavalier has ever produced four-straight 100-yard receiving games.

• Virginia and Georgia Tech have handed previously ranked North Carolina losses in each of the last two weeks. UVA took down then-No. 10 North Carolina 31-27 on Oct. 21. Last Saturday, the Yellow Jackets emerged with 46-42 win over the then-No. 17 Tar Heels in Atlanta.

• Including Georgia Tech, Virginia will face three of the top five teams in the ACC standings in November - Louisville (4-1 ACC), Georgia Tech (3-2) and Virginia Tech (3-1). The Cavaliers travel to No. 15 Louisville next Thursday night.

• All 12 Virginia opponents this season currently possess a .500 record or above.

• Virginia has owned double-digit leads in five of its eight games this season. The Cavaliers have been on the wrong end of four games decided by three points or less this season. In the first 18 games of Tony Elliott’s tenure, the Cavaliers have been a part of eight games decided by a field goal or less and are 1-7 in those contests.

• Six true freshmen, CB Dre Walker, WR Jaden Gibson, QB Anthony Colandrea, WR Suderian Harrison, LB Kam Robinson and S Caleb Hardy, have started games for Virginia this season. A total of 10 true freshmen have seen action this year and 25 Cavaliers have made their collegiate debuts.