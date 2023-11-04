Anthony Colandrea replaces injured Tony Muskett for UVA football vs Georgia Tech

In the first quarter of the Virginia Cavaliers home game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Tony Muskett suffered a lower body injury on an hit he took on his interception and true freshman quarterback Anthony Colandrea has taken his place.

At first, Grady Brosterhous took a few snaps while UVA determined the severity of Muskett’s injury. But, after Tony Elliott spoke with Muskett in the blue medical tent, he put Colandrea in the game.

This is Colandrea’s fifth appearance this season, burning his redshirt officially. While that’s the case, it’s for good reason as he came in and immediately picked up where he left off. On a rollout, he hit Joshua Rawlings in the endzone to put UVA up 7-0.

What this says about Muskett’s status moving forward is uncertain. At the very least it confirms he won’t return today. Moving forward, who really knows. He’s walking around on the sideline, but is doing so with a serious limp. It’s unlikely even the medical staff knows Muskett’s status for the rest of the season.

After throwing for that touchdown pass, Colandrea has been his typical self, coming far too close to throwing a pick, but making up for any mistakes with his legs and tendency to make something out of nothing. As of writing, he’s already run through multiple GT defenders despite his size. This is where it’s a real luxury to have multiple ACC-calibre quarterbacks on the roster.

The ‘Hoos lead Tech 7-3 after an up and down first 15 minutes.