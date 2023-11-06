Five things to watch for UVA basketball in season opener vs Tarleton State

THE VIRGINIA CAVALIERS MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM’S 2023-2024 SEASON STARTS TODAY PEOPLE.

Before the 7:00 PM ET tipoff against Tarleton State, we’ve broken down five things that you should be watching in tonight’s season opener.

Does Elijah Gertrude play?

The question on the lips of most Virginia basketball fans heading into tonight’s game. Gertrude’s status for this season remains up in the air. After suffering a torn ACL in his senior season last year, he’s back to playing and has been given the green light by the team doctors. Yet he also wasn’t included alongside the team’s projected active players in the program’s game notes for today’s contest.

If Gertrude plays, then there’s our answer on whether or not he’s redshirting. If he doesn’t, then it’ll remain up in the air until we get word from Bennett or Gertrude himself. A recovery from a torn ACL is no simple thing, and even though he’s played throughout the preseason, that doesn’t mean he’s back to 100%. With at least four guards (Beekman, McKneely Rohde, Harris) ahead of him on the depth chart, it could be difficult for him to carve out consistent minutes even if he is fully healthy.

At the very least, tonight will give us more of an idea regarding his status this season.

How does Ryan Dunn perform on offense?

Ryan Dunn is as elite of a defensive prospect as there is out there. For NBA teams evaluating him, they just need to see something offensively that could make him a serviceable “3 and D” guy at the professional level. For this Virginia team, Dunn will likely be the leading scorer in the frontcourt.

How he performs as a shooter and a creator either off the dribble or as a face-up post player is a key for the ‘Hoos this season, and this is test number one for him in a much bigger role than he played last season. Tarleton State doesn’t have the athletes to keep up with him. Can he exploit that? That could say a lot about his potential this season.

How deep is the rotation?

Reece Beekman, Dunn, Isaac McKneely, Andrew Rohde, Jacob Groves, Dante Harris, Blake Buchanan, Jordan Minor, and Leon Bond all seem due for rotational minutes to some degree this season.

Is that the nine man rotation? Does Minor get pushed out by Groves and the rise of Buchanan? Will Bond play legit minutes? Could Taine Murray or Gertrude make it ten? Does Buchanan get serious early playing time?

While Tarleton State doesn’t have the frontcourt that will truly test Virginia’s unproven bigs, how Bennett and his staff rotate them will still be worth watching and should provide insight regarding where everyone stands in the pecking order ahead of Friday’s game against Florida.

What does the offensive scheme look like?

The offense will most prominently run through Reece Beekman. But how so? Will the four out, high ball screen set be the team’s go-to offense with Jake Groves at the five? Will Bennett stick with sides/mover blocker to engage McKneely’s shooting ability off a screen and Rohde’s ability as a slasher? Are Dunn and Groves capable enough inside scorers to validate running the triangle/three-man offense for them alongside Beekman in the paint?

My best guess would be a combo of sides and high ball screen to the tune of a 70%-30% split in the favor of mover blocker. But, down the line, the starting lineup of Beekman, McKneely, Rohde, Dunn, and Groves provides schematic versatility to test different things out. Even throwing Buchanan into the mix as a short roll/lob threat maintains that. So seeing how Bennett calls the game offensively will be another thing I’m keeping an eye on.

How personnel-dependent is the defensive approach?

All the new pieces on this team and in the frontcourt especially leave a lot of unknowns defensively, one being how the staff decides to approach various situations with the various newcomers. Ball screen coverage in particular will be interesting. Buchanan, Groves, and Minor could all realistically play picks differently, not to mention how the approach may differ depending on the guard being picked.

Is Groves allowed to played drop coverage? Perhaps only when Beekman is the primary defender? Can Minor hedge and recover after playing four years of the 2-3 zone at Merrimack? Is Buchanan the hard-hedge prince who was promised?

What about Dante Harris? Does his quickness and size allow UVA to be less aggressive with its bigs because he can fight over screens? Does pairing him with Beekman at times in the backcourt allow UVA to be more conservative with its hedges?

What about Ryan Dunn and Leon Bond? Will they switch 1-4? How matchup dependent are those decisions? Do McKneely and Rohde require more help from the bigs, or will the staff merely keep it consistent across the board considering the lack of experience within the scheme? Who gets help when guarding in the post? Who gets lost in the motion of the Tarleton State offense?

Very quickly we should get an idea for how far along this group and its parts are defensively, and much of that could be made evident by how Virginia decides to guard ball screens.