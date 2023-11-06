We’re back with the 2023-2024 Pack Line Pledge campaign!

After a one year hiatus when yours truly got overwhelmed by running this magnificent website for the first time, we’re back with the Pack Line Pledge for the 2023-2024 basketball season!

Click here to access the Pack Line Pledge donation page!

For those who are unfamiliar, each time the Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team holds an opponent to under 60 points (yes we changed it from 55 to 60 because of point inflation), you’ll donate $____ to the One Love Foundation. You decide how much that amount is — it could be $5.00, it could be $50.00. The tighter Virginia’s defense, the more money you’ll donate.

We’ve raised over $53,000 for the One Love Foundation through the annual Pack Line Pledge campaign, and we’re counting on you once again this year. If you’re new around here and don’t know what the One Love Foundation is:

“The One Love Foundation was founded following the tragic events in 2010, when Virginia women’s lacrosse player Yeardley Love was murdered by her boyfriend George Huguely, a member of the Virginia men’s lacrosse team. The organization works to raise awareness about the early warning signs of relationship abuse and to activate communities to change the statistics surrounding relationship violence. Today, according to One Love Foundation, one in three women, and one in four men, will experience relationship violence in their lifetime.”

Each time the pledge is triggered, we’ll shoot you an email and publish an article here to make it easy for you to donate.