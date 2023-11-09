The Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball season is back! So we’re back on Speaking the Lawn to discuss the season opening win and give our detailed reaction to the victory. Pierce, Ben, and I dive into every individual performance along with broader takeaways from game one. We discussed what surprised us most about the opening win over Tarleton State, what roster decisions were the most interesting, and where they see minutes shaking out from here.

We also talked about how great Reece Beekman is at length — and what also really encouraging signs fans can take from this game? Get set for the Florida game on Friday with today’s episode!

You can listen to this episode wherever you get your podcasts, or down below. Also — if you feel like it — shoot us a review! We’d love to hear your feedback as we ramp up for basketball season, undoubtedly our (and probably your) favorite time of year.