UVA’s Ronde Barber named to Pro Football Hall of Fame

As a part of the NFL Honors last night, former star Virginia Cavaliers defensive back Ronde Barber became the third former Wahoo player to be named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the fifth associated with UVA with Bill Dudley and Henry Jordan (players), Early “Greasy” Neale (coach), and Ralph Wilson Jr. (owner). Now nearly ten years post his professional football retirement, Barber will be enshrined along with the greats of the sport.

In his time in the NFL, Barber played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers all 16 years, most notably winning a Super Bowl with the franchise in 2002. He’s the only NFL player all-time to notch 40 interceptions and 25 sacks as he leads Tampa in career interceptions and defensive touchdowns.

The Roanoke native had plenty of success in his time in Charlottesville as a three time All-ACC first-team selection, the ACC Rookie of the Year in 1994, while he also earned second and third team All-American honors in his three year playing career. Notably, Barber starred alongside his identical brother, Tiki, at Virginia as the pair are undoubtedly two of the program’s all-time greats.

“You can’t say anything about the Buccaneers’ success without recognizing the contributions of @rondebarber.” pic.twitter.com/avYKvzw8qE — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) February 10, 2023

The other individuals to be named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame alongside Barber are Demarcus Ware, Darrelle Revis, Zach Thomas, Joe Thomas, Don Coryell, Chuck Howley, Joe Klecko, and Ken Riley.