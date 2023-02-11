UVA basketball versus Duke GAME THREAD

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Date: February 11th, 2023

Time: 4:00 P.M. ET

Channel: ESPN

Online Streaming: WATCHESPN

Betting line: UVA -6.0

Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:

All-Time vs. Duke

• UVA meets Duke for the 177th meeting overall and 77th tilt in Charlottesville in a series that dates to 1910-11.

• UVA is 53-123 all-time vs. Duke, including a 35-41 home mark.

• UVA is 2-3 in its last five games vs. Duke and 3-7 in its last 10.

• Six of the last seven meetings have been decided by four points or less.

• Head coach Tony Bennett is 5-13 all-time against Duke at UVA.

Last Time vs. The Blue Devils

• Kihei Clark scored a career-high 25 points, but No. 7 Duke edged Virginia 65-61 in ACC action on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at John Paul Jones Arena.

• Jeremy Roach scored 15 points off the bench for the Blue Devils and A.J. Griffin added 13.

• Jayden Gardner tallied 16 points and Reece Beekman chipped in 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Cavaliers.

• Duke outrebounded UVA 33-31 and owned a 28-20 advantage in the paint.

Player Notes

• Shooting guard Armaan Franklin (26, 25, 21, 20, 20) leads Virginia with five 20-point games, while Jayden Gardner (26, 20), Kihei Clark (20) and Ben Vander Plas (20) have also registered 20-point efforts.

• Franklin has led UVA in scoring in eight contests this season and reached 1,000 career points vs. Boston College.

• Franklin registered his first career double-double with 25 points and career-best 10 rebounds at Wake Forest.

• Gardner has a pair of double-doubles (12 points, 11 rebounds at Michigan and 20 points and 10 rebounds at Virginia Tech).

• Gardner scored his 2,000th point vs. NC Central and snared his 1,000th career rebound vs. Syracuse on Jan. 3.

• Gardner has registered double figures in scoring in five of the last six games.

• Isaac McKneely matched a career high with four 3-pointers vs. Syracuse and has made at least one 3-pointer in 18 games.

• McKneely has a scored six or more points in each of the past six games and is shooting 56.8 percent (25 of 44) from 3-point range during his 11-game 3-pointer streak.

• Reece Beekman is averaging 15 points, 4.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds in his last two games.

• Beekman is shooting career bests from 3-point range (43.1%) and charity stripe (82.3%).

• Ryan Dunn has registered four games with three blocks.