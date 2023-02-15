UVA basketball vs Louisville GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs Louisville Cardinals
Location: Louisville, KY
Date: February 15th, 2023
Time: 7:00 P.M. ET
Channel: ESPNU
Online Streaming: WATCHESPN
Betting line: UVA -16.5
Pregame Content
The Big Preview: Louisville is Terrible
Roundtable: What would qualify as success for UVA basketball this season?
Inside UVA Basketball’s 21 Action: How Reece Beekman and Kihei Clark are linked together
Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s clutch win over the Duke Blue Devils
Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:
All-Time vs. Louisville
• Virginia is 20-5 all-time vs. Louisville in a series that dates to 1923-24.
• UVA has a five-game win streak vs. Louisville, including a three-game sweep last season.
• UVA has won 14 of the last 15 meetings.
• The Cavaliers are 9-4 vs. the Cardinals in Louisville.
• UVA is 15-2 vs. Louisville since the Cardinals joined the ACC.
• Tony Bennett is 15-2 vs. Louisville as head coach at Virginia.
Last Time vs. The Cardinals
• Jayden Gardner scored 17 points and Kihei Clark added 15 as No. 6 seed Virginia topped No. 11 seed Louisville 51-50 in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday, March 9.
• UVA started the game 2 of 18 from the field, but finished 21 of 50 (42%) in the win.
• Reece Beekman recorded eight points and nine assists and Francisco Caffaro had a team-high eight rebounds.
• UVA won despite a 0 for 6 effort from 3-point range.
• Malik Williams led Louisville with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
