UVA basketball vs Louisville GAME THREAD

Location: Louisville, KY

Date: February 15th, 2023

Time: 7:00 P.M. ET

Channel: ESPNU

Online Streaming: WATCHESPN

Betting line: UVA -16.5

Pregame Content

Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:

All-Time vs. Louisville

• Virginia is 20-5 all-time vs. Louisville in a series that dates to 1923-24.

• UVA has a five-game win streak vs. Louisville, including a three-game sweep last season.

• UVA has won 14 of the last 15 meetings.

• The Cavaliers are 9-4 vs. the Cardinals in Louisville.

• UVA is 15-2 vs. Louisville since the Cardinals joined the ACC.

• Tony Bennett is 15-2 vs. Louisville as head coach at Virginia.

Last Time vs. The Cardinals

• Jayden Gardner scored 17 points and Kihei Clark added 15 as No. 6 seed Virginia topped No. 11 seed Louisville 51-50 in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday, March 9.

• UVA started the game 2 of 18 from the field, but finished 21 of 50 (42%) in the win.

• Reece Beekman recorded eight points and nine assists and Francisco Caffaro had a team-high eight rebounds.

• UVA won despite a 0 for 6 effort from 3-point range.

• Malik Williams led Louisville with 11 points and 13 rebounds.