UVA basketball vs Notre Dame GAME THREAD

Everything you need before today’s contest with the Fighting Irish

By Zach Carey
/ new
Virginia v Notre Dame Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Virginia Cavaliers vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Date: February 18th, 2023

Time: 12:00 P.M. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Online Streaming: WATCHESPN

Betting line: UVA -12.5

Pregame Content

Be sure to follow us on Twitter as we live tweet tonight's game!

Streaking the Lawn — @STL_UVA

Zach Carey — @Zach_Carey_

Dan Siegel — @DanSiegelShow

Ryan Reese — @HoosOn_First

Ben Wieland — @BenWieland

Paul Guttman — @Tiki_UVA

Will Campbell — @WillC_45

Paul Wiley — @PaulWileyVA

Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:

All-Time vs. Notre Dame

• Virginia is 16-3 all-time vs. Notre Dame, including an 11-1 ACC regular-season record, in the series that dates to 1980-81.

• UVA is 7-0 against the Irish in Charlottesville, including an 8—68 win in the last meeting at JPJ on Jan. 13, 2021.

• UVA has limited Notre Dame to 58 or fewer points in nine of the last 13 meetings.

• Head coach Tony Bennett is 12-2 all-time against Notre Dame, including a 61-41 win over the Fighting Irish as head coach at Washington State in the 2008 NCAA Tournament.

Last Time vs. The Fighting Irish

• Nate Laszewski and Dane Goodwin each had 16 points to lead Notre Dame to a 69-65 win over Virginia (12-9, 6-5 ACC) at Purcell Pavilion on Jan. 29, 2022.

• Jayden Gardner (22 points, 10 rebounds) and Francisco Caffaro (11 points, 12 rebounds) each registered double-doubles for the Cavaliers, whose six game-winning streak vs. the Irish ended.

• Notre Dame drilled 10 of 23 3-pointers and limited the Cavaliers to 3 of 14 from beyond the arc.

• The Irish shot 46.8 percent and remained unbeaten at home.

• Virginia won the rebound battle 39-26 and owned a 14-0 advantage in second chance points.

• Reece Beekman added 13 points and Kihei Clark added 12.

