UVA basketball vs Notre Dame GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Location: Charlottesville, VA
Date: February 18th, 2023
Time: 12:00 P.M. ET
Channel: ESPN2
Online Streaming: WATCHESPN
Betting line: UVA -12.5
Pregame Content
The Big Preview: UVA basketball returns home to face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Final ACC Stretch and UVA’s NET Report
Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s ugly win over Louisville
Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:
All-Time vs. Notre Dame
• Virginia is 16-3 all-time vs. Notre Dame, including an 11-1 ACC regular-season record, in the series that dates to 1980-81.
• UVA is 7-0 against the Irish in Charlottesville, including an 8—68 win in the last meeting at JPJ on Jan. 13, 2021.
• UVA has limited Notre Dame to 58 or fewer points in nine of the last 13 meetings.
• Head coach Tony Bennett is 12-2 all-time against Notre Dame, including a 61-41 win over the Fighting Irish as head coach at Washington State in the 2008 NCAA Tournament.
Last Time vs. The Fighting Irish
• Nate Laszewski and Dane Goodwin each had 16 points to lead Notre Dame to a 69-65 win over Virginia (12-9, 6-5 ACC) at Purcell Pavilion on Jan. 29, 2022.
• Jayden Gardner (22 points, 10 rebounds) and Francisco Caffaro (11 points, 12 rebounds) each registered double-doubles for the Cavaliers, whose six game-winning streak vs. the Irish ended.
• Notre Dame drilled 10 of 23 3-pointers and limited the Cavaliers to 3 of 14 from beyond the arc.
• The Irish shot 46.8 percent and remained unbeaten at home.
• Virginia won the rebound battle 39-26 and owned a 14-0 advantage in second chance points.
• Reece Beekman added 13 points and Kihei Clark added 12.
