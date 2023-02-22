UVA basketball versus Boston College GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs Boston College Eagles
Location: Newton, MA
Date: February 22nd, 2023
Time: 7:00 P.M. ET
Channel: ACCNX
Online Streaming: WATCHESPN
Betting line: UVA -8.5
Pregame Content
The Big Preview: UVA basketball heads North for a rematch with Boston College
Evaluating UVA basketball’s paths to winning the ACC Regular Season Title
Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s close call against Notre Dame
Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:
All-Time vs. Boston College
• Virginia is 19-8 all-time vs. Boston College, including a 14-8 ACC mark, in the series that dates to 1971-72.
• The Cavaliers have a four-game win streak against the Eagles, including a 76-57 win in Charlottesville this season.
• UVA has won 12 of the last 14 games in the series.
• UVA is 5-5 against the Eagles in Chestnut Hill.
• UVA has limited BC to 58 or fewer points in eight of the last 10 meetings.
• Head coach Tony Bennett is 13-5 all-time against Boston College.
Last Time vs. The Eagles
• Then-No. 7 Virginia outscored Boston College in both halves and cruised to a 76-57 win Jan. 28 at John Paul Jones Arena.
• The Cavaliers notched their sixth consecutive victory, marking the longest active win streak by an ACC team at the time.
• Despite shooting 29 percent from 3-point range, Virginia managed to shoot 51 percent from the field.
• Jayden Gardner and Armaan Franklin led the Cavaliers with 18 points apiece. Isaac McKneely (12 points) and Reece Beekman (11 points, 8 assists) also scored in double figures.
