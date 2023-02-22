UVA basketball versus Boston College GAME THREAD

Location: Newton, MA

Date: February 22nd, 2023

Time: 7:00 P.M. ET

Channel: ACCNX

Online Streaming: WATCHESPN

Betting line: UVA -8.5

Pregame Content

Be sure to follow us on Twitter as we live tweet tonight’s game!

Streaking the Lawn — @STL_UVA

Zach Carey — @Zach_Carey_

Dan Siegel — @DanSiegelShow

Ryan Reese — @HoosOn_First

Ben Wieland — @BenWieland

Paul Guttman — @Tiki_UVA

Will Campbell — @WillC_45

Paul Wiley — @PaulWileyVA

Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:

All-Time vs. Boston College

• Virginia is 19-8 all-time vs. Boston College, including a 14-8 ACC mark, in the series that dates to 1971-72.

• The Cavaliers have a four-game win streak against the Eagles, including a 76-57 win in Charlottesville this season.

• UVA has won 12 of the last 14 games in the series.

• UVA is 5-5 against the Eagles in Chestnut Hill.

• UVA has limited BC to 58 or fewer points in eight of the last 10 meetings.

• Head coach Tony Bennett is 13-5 all-time against Boston College.

Last Time vs. The Eagles

• Then-No. 7 Virginia outscored Boston College in both halves and cruised to a 76-57 win Jan. 28 at John Paul Jones Arena.

• The Cavaliers notched their sixth consecutive victory, marking the longest active win streak by an ACC team at the time.

• Despite shooting 29 percent from 3-point range, Virginia managed to shoot 51 percent from the field.

• Jayden Gardner and Armaan Franklin led the Cavaliers with 18 points apiece. Isaac McKneely (12 points) and Reece Beekman (11 points, 8 assists) also scored in double figures.