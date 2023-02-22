 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UVA basketball versus Boston College GAME THREAD

Everything you need for tonight’s matchup with the BC Eagles.

By Zach Carey
Boston College v Virginia Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

Virginia Cavaliers vs Boston College Eagles

Location: Newton, MA

Date: February 22nd, 2023

Time: 7:00 P.M. ET

Channel: ACCNX

Online Streaming: WATCHESPN

Betting line: UVA -8.5

Pregame Content

The Big Preview: UVA basketball heads North for a rematch with Boston College

Evaluating UVA basketball’s paths to winning the ACC Regular Season Title

Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s close call against Notre Dame

Be sure to follow us on Twitter as we live tweet tonight’s game!

Streaking the Lawn — @STL_UVA

Zach Carey — @Zach_Carey_

Dan Siegel — @DanSiegelShow

Ryan Reese — @HoosOn_First

Ben Wieland — @BenWieland

Paul Guttman — @Tiki_UVA

Will Campbell — @WillC_45

Paul Wiley — @PaulWileyVA

Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:

All-Time vs. Boston College

• Virginia is 19-8 all-time vs. Boston College, including a 14-8 ACC mark, in the series that dates to 1971-72.

• The Cavaliers have a four-game win streak against the Eagles, including a 76-57 win in Charlottesville this season.

• UVA has won 12 of the last 14 games in the series.

• UVA is 5-5 against the Eagles in Chestnut Hill.

• UVA has limited BC to 58 or fewer points in eight of the last 10 meetings.

• Head coach Tony Bennett is 13-5 all-time against Boston College.

Last Time vs. The Eagles

• Then-No. 7 Virginia outscored Boston College in both halves and cruised to a 76-57 win Jan. 28 at John Paul Jones Arena.

• The Cavaliers notched their sixth consecutive victory, marking the longest active win streak by an ACC team at the time.

• Despite shooting 29 percent from 3-point range, Virginia managed to shoot 51 percent from the field.

• Jayden Gardner and Armaan Franklin led the Cavaliers with 18 points apiece. Isaac McKneely (12 points) and Reece Beekman (11 points, 8 assists) also scored in double figures.

