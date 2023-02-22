Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 2/22/23 - Hot Lacrosse Start

Zach and Caroline are back to talk Virginia Cavaliers men’s lacrosse in this episode of the STL podcast. The duo run through the hot start for the #1 ranked men’s team — and dig into what have been the most impressive strengths for the squad. Of course, the offense is clicking, but they take a long look at what’s gone right defensively — and how the win over Harvard wasn’t anywhere near as close as the final score would suggest!