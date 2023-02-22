 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 2/22/23 - Hot Lacrosse Start

Your #1 Virginia Cavaliers are off to a strong start of the season

By Jay Pierce
Zach and Caroline are back to talk Virginia Cavaliers men’s lacrosse in this episode of the STL podcast. The duo run through the hot start for the #1 ranked men’s team — and dig into what have been the most impressive strengths for the squad. Of course, the offense is clicking, but they take a long look at what’s gone right defensively — and how the win over Harvard wasn’t anywhere near as close as the final score would suggest!

