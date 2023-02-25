UVA basketball versus North Carolina GAME THREAD

Location: Chapel Hill, NC

Date: February 25th, 2023

Time: 6:00 P.M. ET

Channel: ESPN

Online Streaming: WATCHESPN

Betting line: UNC -4.5

Pregame Content

Be sure to follow us on Twitter as we live tweet tonight’s game!

Streaking the Lawn — @STL_UVA

Zach Carey — @Zach_Carey_

Dan Siegel — @DanSiegelShow

Ryan Reese — @HoosOn_First

Ben Wieland — @BenWieland

Paul Guttman — @Tiki_UVA

Will Campbell — @WillC_45

Paul Wiley — @PaulWileyVA

Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:

All-Time vs. North Carolina

• UVA is 61-133 all-time vs. North Carolina in the series that dates to 1910-11.

• The Cavaliers defeated the Tar Heels, 65-58, earlier this season at John Paul Jones Arena.

• Virginia is 9-67 all-time vs. the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill, including a 4-4 mark in the Tony Bennett era.

• Bennett is 13-10 all-time vs. UNC, including a loss as head coach of Washington State in the 2008 NCAA Sweet 16.

Last Time vs. The Tar Heels

• Then-No. 13 Virginia used a 17-2 second-half run in its 65-58 win over North Carolina on Jan. 10 at John Paul Jones Arena.

• Ben Vander Plas (17 points, 8 rebounds), Reece Beekman (13 points, 5 assists), Armaan Franklin (12 points, 9 rebounds) and Isaac McKneely (11 points, 4-5 FG) all scored in double figures for the Hoos.

• UVA boasted eight blocked shots, including three each from Franklin and Vander Plas, and eight steals, five of which came at the hands of Beekman.

• North Carolina star Armando Bacot left the game with an ankle injury 1:19 into the contest.

• RJ Davis led the Tar Heels with 16 points.