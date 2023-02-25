UVA basketball versus North Carolina GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs North Carolina Tar Heels
Location: Chapel Hill, NC
Date: February 25th, 2023
Time: 6:00 P.M. ET
Channel: ESPN
Online Streaming: WATCHESPN
Betting line: UNC -4.5
Pregame Content
The Big Preview: UVA basketball looks to get right at North Carolina
Three Games Left. UVA Basketball’s NET Report
ACC Betting Preview: Bet the Over?
Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s disastrous loss to Boston College
Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:
All-Time vs. North Carolina
• UVA is 61-133 all-time vs. North Carolina in the series that dates to 1910-11.
• The Cavaliers defeated the Tar Heels, 65-58, earlier this season at John Paul Jones Arena.
• Virginia is 9-67 all-time vs. the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill, including a 4-4 mark in the Tony Bennett era.
• Bennett is 13-10 all-time vs. UNC, including a loss as head coach of Washington State in the 2008 NCAA Sweet 16.
Last Time vs. The Tar Heels
• Then-No. 13 Virginia used a 17-2 second-half run in its 65-58 win over North Carolina on Jan. 10 at John Paul Jones Arena.
• Ben Vander Plas (17 points, 8 rebounds), Reece Beekman (13 points, 5 assists), Armaan Franklin (12 points, 9 rebounds) and Isaac McKneely (11 points, 4-5 FG) all scored in double figures for the Hoos.
• UVA boasted eight blocked shots, including three each from Franklin and Vander Plas, and eight steals, five of which came at the hands of Beekman.
• North Carolina star Armando Bacot left the game with an ankle injury 1:19 into the contest.
• RJ Davis led the Tar Heels with 16 points.
