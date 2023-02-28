UVA basketball vs Clemson GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs Clemson Tigers
Location: Charlottesville, VA
Date: February 28th, 2023
Time: 7:00 P.M. ET
Channel: ACCN
Online Streaming: WATCHESPN
Betting line: UVA -6.5
Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:
All-Time vs. Clemson
• Virginia is 80-53 all-time vs. Clemson, including a 46-17 home record, in a series that dates to 1935-36.
• Clemson ended UVA’s 11-game winning streak in the series in its last visit to Charlottesville, posting a 67-50 win at John Paul Jones Arena on Dec. 22, 2021.
• UVA earned a 75-65 win at Clemson to split the season series.
• UVA has won 12 of the last 13 meetings in the series.
• UVA is 14-3 in its last 17 meetings against the Tigers.
• Head coach Tony Bennett is 14-4 all-time vs. Clemson.
Last Time vs. The Tigers
• Jayden Gardner scored a game-high 23 points to lead Virginia to a 75-65 ACC road win at Clemson on Jan. 4, 2022.
• Gardner went 7 of 11 from the field and 9 of 10 from the line.
• Armaan Franklin added 13 points and Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman, Kadin Shedrick and Francisco Caffaro each added eight points.
• UVA shot 54.3 percent and drilled 21 of 24 free throws.
• The Hoos outrebounded the Tigers 28-23.
• Hunter Tyson led four Tigers in double figures with 15 points.
