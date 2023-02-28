UVA basketball vs Clemson GAME THREAD

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Date: February 28th, 2023

Time: 7:00 P.M. ET

Channel: ACCN

Online Streaming: WATCHESPN

Betting line: UVA -6.5

Pregame Content

Be sure to follow us on Twitter as we live tweet tonight’s game!

Streaking the Lawn — @STL_UVA

Zach Carey — @Zach_Carey_

Dan Siegel — @DanSiegelShow

Ryan Reese — @HoosOn_First

Ben Wieland — @BenWieland

Paul Guttman — @Tiki_UVA

Will Campbell — @WillC_45

Paul Wiley — @PaulWileyVA

Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:

All-Time vs. Clemson

• Virginia is 80-53 all-time vs. Clemson, including a 46-17 home record, in a series that dates to 1935-36.

• Clemson ended UVA’s 11-game winning streak in the series in its last visit to Charlottesville, posting a 67-50 win at John Paul Jones Arena on Dec. 22, 2021.

• UVA earned a 75-65 win at Clemson to split the season series.

• UVA has won 12 of the last 13 meetings in the series.

• UVA is 14-3 in its last 17 meetings against the Tigers.

• Head coach Tony Bennett is 14-4 all-time vs. Clemson.

Last Time vs. The Tigers

• Jayden Gardner scored a game-high 23 points to lead Virginia to a 75-65 ACC road win at Clemson on Jan. 4, 2022.

• Gardner went 7 of 11 from the field and 9 of 10 from the line.

• Armaan Franklin added 13 points and Kihei Clark, Reece Beekman, Kadin Shedrick and Francisco Caffaro each added eight points.

• UVA shot 54.3 percent and drilled 21 of 24 free throws.

• The Hoos outrebounded the Tigers 28-23.

• Hunter Tyson led four Tigers in double figures with 15 points.