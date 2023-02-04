ACC Betting Preview: Rivalry Weekend

The Betting Preview is back after a weekend to rest and recharge. We’ve got a great seven-game slate highlighted by matchups between rivals Virginia and Virginia Tech along with Duke and North Carolina. We’re still under .500 for the year, but making money isn’t out of reach. Let’s get it going.

Virginia Cavaliers @ Virginia Tech Hokies

KP: Virginia Tech +1, O/U 133

Draftkings: Virginia Tech -1, O/U 129

In past years, this would be an instant take on the under, but not this year. While both teams like to play slow, Virginia’s offense has just been way too efficient. I like for Kihei Clark to be able to lock down Sean Pedulla while Ryan Dunn could keep Grant Basile from going off. VaTech won’t go 12-27 from three like they did in Charlottesville, but this should be a back and forth game in front of a raucous crowd. At the KenPom prediction, I like the under, but here at 129, I’m going over.

Pick: Over 129

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ NC State Wolfpack

KP: NC State -15 O/U 143

Draftkings: NC State -16, O/U 144

If there was any doubt that Georgia Tech was one of the worst teams in the ACC this year, it was confirmed this week when they gave Louisville their first win of the season. NC State on the other hand is make a solid case for an NCAA bid. But 16 is just too many. Sure, the Wolfpack have covered these numbers recently, but I like for Georgia Tech to play hard to the end and keep this one from getting away.

Pick: Georgia Tech +16

Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

KP: Notre Dame +3, O/U 153

Draftkings: Notre Dame +3, O/U 149

Since winning four in a row, the Demon Deacons have dropped four straight. Meanwhile, I thought the Irish would get a spark upon the news Mike Brey would be stepping down at the end of the year. But it hasn’t come to be. They beat Louisville by 14, but Wake Forest isn’t Louisville. The key is Notre Dame can’t slow anybody down. Even if the game is tight, I like Wake Forest to get enough to cover this spread.

Pick: Wake Forest -3

Florida State Seminoles @ Louisville Cardinals

KP: Louisville +3, O/U 145

Draftkings: Louisville +5.5, O/U 143

In a battle of the two biggest disappointments in the ACC this season, we have Louisville hosting Florida State. The Cardinals are coming off their first win of the season while Florida State has shown the ability to beat bad ACC teams while losing to the ACC’s better teams. I fully expect Florida State to get the win here, but I’m not sure I want to lay six. Instead, I’ll make a play on the total. Louisville is still struggling too much for me to think this one gets to the total. The Cardinals would need to score over 68 points, something they’ve only done 5 times in 22 games all season.

Pick: Under 143

Miami Hurricanes @ Clemson Tigers

KP: Clemson -1, O/U 151

Draftkings: Clemson -2 ; O/U 146.5

I wish we were getting a total like the 151 in the KenPom prediction, but I still like this total under. Both these teams can get up and down, but in more competitive games, their paces tend to be on the slower slide. I’ll be sweating it the whole time, especially when the first half score is 40-38, but ultimately, I think this one can stay under the number.

Pick: Under 146.5

Syracuse Orange @ Boston College Eagles

KP: Boston College +2, O/U 138

Draftkings: Boston College +3.5, O/U 138.5

Here we go again with Syracuse. What to do? If there is any game on the board to do the exact opposite as me, it’s this one. However, I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I like the way this Syracuse team is playing. Jim Boeheim is still irritating, but this team isn’t half bad. They’re better than Boston College and should have no problem, even on the road. The Eagles are better at home, but I don’t see them slowing down the Orange.

Pick: Syracuse -3.5

North Carolina Tar Heels @ Duke Blue Devils

KP: Duke -3, O/U 143

Draftkings: Duke -3, O/U 145.5

Capping off our ACC Saturday is Duke and North Carolina. It’s Jon Scheyer’s first at the helm of Duke while Hubert Davis is looking to pick up on the victories he notched last season. Both teams have been sneaky low scoring this season, but I’m going to throw that out the window this time. These teams love to get up and down against one another, so I expect plenty of fireworks. Neither team will call off the dogs in a blowout and should it be close at the end, I expect plenty of fouls late in the game. Get to it early though as it’s already creeping up.

Pick: Over 145.5

Season Total: ATS (6-11-0), O/U (16-16-0), Total (22-27-0)