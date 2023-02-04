UVA Basketball vs Virginia Tech GAME THREAD

Location: Blacksburg, VA

Date: February 4th, 2023

Time: 12:00 P.M. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Online Streaming: WATCHESPN

Betting line: VT -1, O/U 129

Pregame Content

Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:

All-Time vs. Virginia Tech

• Virginia is 97-58 all-time vs. Virginia Tech, including a 23-32 mark in Blacksburg, in the series that dates to 1914-15.

• Virginia defeated Virginia Tech 78-68 earlier this season.

• The Hokies have a two-game win streak against the Hoos in Blacksburg, including a 63-52 win last season.

• The Cavaliers are 3-2 in their last five games against the Hokies and 7-3 in their last 10.

• Head coach Tony Bennett is 18-8 all-time vs. Virginia Tech.

Last Time vs. The Hokies

• Then-No. 10 Virginia (14-3, 6-2 ACC) earned its fourth consecutive ACC win in a 78-68 decision over Virginia Tech (11-7, 1-6 ACC) at John Paul Jones Arena Wednesday night (Jan. 18).

• Virginia’s entire starting lineup in Kihei Clark (20 points, 5 assists), Armaan Franklin (15 points, 5 rebounds), Jayden Gardner (12 points, 5-6 FG), Reece Beekman (11 points, 7 assists) and Ben Vander Plas (10 points, 7 rebounds) all scored in double figures for the Hoos, marking the second such instance in UVA’s last four games.

• UVA earned a half point in the Commonwealth Clash standings.

• UVA shot 50.9 percent, outrebounded Virginia Tech 30-27 and made eight 3-pointers.

• Darius Maddox led the Hokies with 13 points.