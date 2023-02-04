UVA Basketball vs Virginia Tech GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs Syracuse Orange
Location: Blacksburg, VA
Date: February 4th, 2023
Time: 12:00 P.M. ET
Channel: ESPN2
Online Streaming: WATCHESPN
Betting line: VT -1, O/U 129
Pregame Content
The Big Preview: UVA basketball heads to Blacksburg to play Virginia Tech
Virginia Basketball 7 Game Winning Streak and NET Implications
Why has Kadin Shedrick been struggling?
Unpacking Tony Bennett’s box of offensive tricks
Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 2/3/23 - Hoos Keep Winning (and some signing day talk)
Be sure to follow us on Twitter as we live tweet tonight’s game!
Streaking the Lawn — @STL_UVA
Zach Carey — @Zach_Carey_
Dan Siegel — @DanSiegelShow
Ryan Reese — @HoosOn_First
Ben Wieland — @BenWieland
Paul Guttman — @Tiki_UVA
Will Campbell — @WillC_45
Paul Wiley — @PaulWileyVA
Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:
All-Time vs. Virginia Tech
• Virginia is 97-58 all-time vs. Virginia Tech, including a 23-32 mark in Blacksburg, in the series that dates to 1914-15.
• Virginia defeated Virginia Tech 78-68 earlier this season.
• The Hokies have a two-game win streak against the Hoos in Blacksburg, including a 63-52 win last season.
• The Cavaliers are 3-2 in their last five games against the Hokies and 7-3 in their last 10.
• Head coach Tony Bennett is 18-8 all-time vs. Virginia Tech.
Last Time vs. The Hokies
• Then-No. 10 Virginia (14-3, 6-2 ACC) earned its fourth consecutive ACC win in a 78-68 decision over Virginia Tech (11-7, 1-6 ACC) at John Paul Jones Arena Wednesday night (Jan. 18).
• Virginia’s entire starting lineup in Kihei Clark (20 points, 5 assists), Armaan Franklin (15 points, 5 rebounds), Jayden Gardner (12 points, 5-6 FG), Reece Beekman (11 points, 7 assists) and Ben Vander Plas (10 points, 7 rebounds) all scored in double figures for the Hoos, marking the second such instance in UVA’s last four games.
• UVA earned a half point in the Commonwealth Clash standings.
• UVA shot 50.9 percent, outrebounded Virginia Tech 30-27 and made eight 3-pointers.
• Darius Maddox led the Hokies with 13 points.
Loading comments...