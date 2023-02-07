 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Streaking the Lawn Podcast — UVA Lacrosse Season Preview

Caroline joins Zach to talk about the men’s lacrosse team!

By Zach Carey
2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Lacrosse Championship Photo by Larry French/NCAA Photos via Getty Images
Caroline hops back on the pod this week with me in the first of our bi-weekly Virginia Cavaliers men’s lacrosse podcasts this spring to preview the 2023 roster and schedule. Going position by position, we outlined strengths in the roster, question marks worth addressing, and where the Wahoos are most likely to improve from last season. Then, we went through the team’s schedule this spring with a rough game-by-game prediction including a final prediction for how UVA will fare in May.

Be sure to stay tuned to the podcast feed and the blog for further coverage of the men’s lacrosse team this spring!

