UVA Basketball vs NC State GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs NC State Wolfpack
Location: Charlottesville, VA
Date: February 7th, 2023
Time: 9:00 P.M. ET
Channel: ACCN
Online Streaming: WATCHESPN
Betting line: UVA -7.5
The Big Preview: UVA basketball tips off against a talented NC State team
UVA basketball will go as far as their enigmatic frontcourt can take them
Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s loss to Virginia Tech
Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:
All-Time vs. NC State
• Virginia is 68-85 all-time vs. NC State in the series that dates to 1912-13.
• NC State ended UVA’s seven-game road winning streak in the series with its 77-63 win over the Cavaliers on Jan. 22, 2022.
• NC State has won three of the last four games in the series.
• UVA is 41-25, including an 8-2 mark at John Paul Jones Arena, against NC State in Charlottesville.
• Tony Bennett is 14-5 vs. NC State as head coach at Virginia.
Last Time vs. The Wolfpack
• Jericole Hellems scored 21 points and Terquavion Smith added 20 as NC State downed Virginia 77-63 on Jan. 22, 2022, at PNC Arena.
• The Wolfpack shot 60 percent and drilled 12 3-pointers, including nine from Hellems (5) and Smith (4).
• Armaan Franklin led the Cavaliers (11-8, 5-4 ACC) with 14 points, while Jayden Gardner added 13 points and Reece Beekman chipped in 12 points.
• The loss ended UVA’s 11-game winning streak at PNC Arena
• NC State’s 77 points were its most vs. UVA since scoring 79 in the ACC Tournament on March 9, 2007
• Former Cavalier Casey Morsell added 10 points for NC State.
