UVA Basketball vs NC State GAME THREAD

Everything you need for tonight’s 9:00 PM tip.

By Zach Carey
/ new
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 22 Virginia at NC State Photo by Nicholas Faulkner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Virginia Cavaliers vs NC State Wolfpack

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Date: February 7th, 2023

Time: 9:00 P.M. ET

Channel: ACCN

Online Streaming: WATCHESPN

Betting line: UVA -7.5

Pregame Content

Be sure to follow us on Twitter as we live tweet tonight’s game!

Streaking the Lawn — @STL_UVA

Zach Carey — @Zach_Carey_

Dan Siegel — @DanSiegelShow

Ryan Reese — @HoosOn_First

Ben Wieland — @BenWieland

Paul Guttman — @Tiki_UVA

Will Campbell — @WillC_45

Paul Wiley — @PaulWileyVA

Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:

All-Time vs. NC State

• Virginia is 68-85 all-time vs. NC State in the series that dates to 1912-13.

• NC State ended UVA’s seven-game road winning streak in the series with its 77-63 win over the Cavaliers on Jan. 22, 2022.

• NC State has won three of the last four games in the series.

• UVA is 41-25, including an 8-2 mark at John Paul Jones Arena, against NC State in Charlottesville.

• Tony Bennett is 14-5 vs. NC State as head coach at Virginia.

Last Time vs. The Wolfpack

• Jericole Hellems scored 21 points and Terquavion Smith added 20 as NC State downed Virginia 77-63 on Jan. 22, 2022, at PNC Arena.

• The Wolfpack shot 60 percent and drilled 12 3-pointers, including nine from Hellems (5) and Smith (4).

• Armaan Franklin led the Cavaliers (11-8, 5-4 ACC) with 14 points, while Jayden Gardner added 13 points and Reece Beekman chipped in 12 points.

• The loss ended UVA’s 11-game winning streak at PNC Arena

• NC State’s 77 points were its most vs. UVA since scoring 79 in the ACC Tournament on March 9, 2007

• Former Cavalier Casey Morsell added 10 points for NC State.

