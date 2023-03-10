 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 3/10/23 - Analyzing the UNC Win and Previewing Clemson

Paul and Zach chat about last night’s win and look ahead to tonight’s game against Clemson.

By Zach Carey
/ new
North Carolina v Virginia Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images
Streaking The Lawn Podcast - Each week, your Streaking the Lawn podcast crew gets together to talk about the latest and greatest with all things Virginia and beyond.

After the Virginia Cavaliers nine-point win against the North Carolina Tar Heels last night, Paul Wiley joins me to recap and analyze the win. We discuss the re-emergence of Kadin Shedrick, Reece Beekman’s big night, and all the pieces that went into handling the Tar Heels.

Then, we shifted focus to preview tonight’s game against the Clemson Tigers and how UVA’s front-court (without Ben Vander Plas) can match up against the Tigers’ stars including PJ Hall and Hunter Tyson. We end the show by chatting about who we’d rather UVA play in a potential ACC Championship game, Duke or Miami, and discuss what last night’s win means for Virginia’s NCAA Tournament seeding.

More From Streaking The Lawn

Loading comments...