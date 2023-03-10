After the Virginia Cavaliers nine-point win against the North Carolina Tar Heels last night, Paul Wiley joins me to recap and analyze the win. We discuss the re-emergence of Kadin Shedrick, Reece Beekman’s big night, and all the pieces that went into handling the Tar Heels.

Then, we shifted focus to preview tonight’s game against the Clemson Tigers and how UVA’s front-court (without Ben Vander Plas) can match up against the Tigers’ stars including PJ Hall and Hunter Tyson. We end the show by chatting about who we’d rather UVA play in a potential ACC Championship game, Duke or Miami, and discuss what last night’s win means for Virginia’s NCAA Tournament seeding.