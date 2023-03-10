UVA Basketball vs Clemson ACC Semifinal GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs Clemson Tigers
Location: Greensboro, NC
Date: March 10th, 2023
Time: 9:30 P.M. ET
Channel: ESPN2
Online Streaming: WATCHESPN
Betting line: UVA -2.5
Pregame Content
The Big Preview: UVA basketball versus Clemson in the ACC Tournament Semifinals
Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 3/10/23 - Analyzing the UNC Win and Previewing Clemson
Five takeaways from Virginia basketball’s ACC Quarterfinal win over North Carolina
ACC Tournament Betting Preview: UVA vs Clemson and Duke vs Miami in the Semis
Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:
FOR OPENERS
• No. 2 seed Virginia (24-6) meets No. 3 seed Clemson (23-9) for the ninth time in the ACC Tournament and sixth meeting between the teams in Greensboro.
• UVA is 7-1 all-time vs. Clemson in the ACC Tournament, including a 4-1 mark in Greensboro.
• UVA and Clemson meet in the ACC Tournament for the first time since the top-seeded Cavaliers defeated the fourth-seeded Tigers 64-58 in the semifinals of the 2018 ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y.
• Prior to Thursday’s game, UVA announced forward Ben Vander Plas is out for the season with a broken right hand. Vander Plas, who started 15 games, averaged 7.4 points and 4.6 rebounds.
ALL-TIME VS. CLEMSON
• Virginia is 81-53 all-time vs. Clemson, including a 7-1 record in the ACC Tournament, in a series that dates to 1935-36.
• UVA has a two-game win streak vs. Clemson, including a 64-57 win this season in Charlottesville.
• UVA has won 13 of the last 14 meetings in the series.
• UVA is 15-3 in its last 18 meetings against the Tigers.
• Head coach Tony Bennett is 15-4 all-time vs. Clemson.
A WIN VS. CLEMSON WOULD GIVE:
• UVA 25 or more wins for the first time since winning 35 in 2018-19.
• UVA 25 or more wins for the sixth time under Tony Bennett.
• UVA a four-game winning streak.
• UVA a 10-5 record away from home, including a 4-0 mark on neutral courts.
• UVA its 10th ACC Tournament final appearance.
• Head coach Tony Bennett a 15-9 record in the ACC Tournament.
