UVA Basketball vs Clemson ACC Semifinal GAME THREAD

Location: Greensboro, NC

Date: March 10th, 2023

Time: 9:30 P.M. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Online Streaming: WATCHESPN

Betting line: UVA -2.5

Pregame Content

Streaking the Lawn — @STL_UVA

Zach Carey — @Zach_Carey_

Dan Siegel — @DanSiegelShow

Ryan Reese — @HoosOn_First

Ben Wieland — @BenWieland

Paul Guttman — @Tiki_UVA

Will Campbell — @WillC_45

Paul Wiley — @PaulWileyVA

Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:

FOR OPENERS

• No. 2 seed Virginia (24-6) meets No. 3 seed Clemson (23-9) for the ninth time in the ACC Tournament and sixth meeting between the teams in Greensboro.

• UVA is 7-1 all-time vs. Clemson in the ACC Tournament, including a 4-1 mark in Greensboro.

• UVA and Clemson meet in the ACC Tournament for the first time since the top-seeded Cavaliers defeated the fourth-seeded Tigers 64-58 in the semifinals of the 2018 ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y.

• Prior to Thursday’s game, UVA announced forward Ben Vander Plas is out for the season with a broken right hand. Vander Plas, who started 15 games, averaged 7.4 points and 4.6 rebounds.

ALL-TIME VS. CLEMSON

• Virginia is 81-53 all-time vs. Clemson, including a 7-1 record in the ACC Tournament, in a series that dates to 1935-36.

• UVA has a two-game win streak vs. Clemson, including a 64-57 win this season in Charlottesville.

• UVA has won 13 of the last 14 meetings in the series.

• UVA is 15-3 in its last 18 meetings against the Tigers.

• Head coach Tony Bennett is 15-4 all-time vs. Clemson.

A WIN VS. CLEMSON WOULD GIVE:

• UVA 25 or more wins for the first time since winning 35 in 2018-19.

• UVA 25 or more wins for the sixth time under Tony Bennett.

• UVA a four-game winning streak.

• UVA a 10-5 record away from home, including a 4-0 mark on neutral courts.

• UVA its 10th ACC Tournament final appearance.

• Head coach Tony Bennett a 15-9 record in the ACC Tournament.