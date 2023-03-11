Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 3/11/23 - Onto the ACC Finals!

Zach is back with a quick reaction episode - and joined by Paul and Caroline! The trio talk about the win over Clemson in Greensboro and what to expect from the Championship Game matchup against Duke. Clearly the level of play has really improved for the Hoos - particularly when you compare these two recent games to the recent stretch the team had offensively. The crew discuss what’s gone well, how the team has managed to adapt after BVP’s injury, and where we’ll go from here.