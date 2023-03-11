UVA Basketball versus Duke ACC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs Duke Blue Devils
Location: Greensboro, NC
Date: March 11th, 2023
Time: 8:30 P.M. ET
Channel: ESPN
Online Streaming: WATCHESPN
Betting line: Duke -3.0
Pregame Content
The BIG PREVIEW: Virginia vs Duke in the ACC Championship
Virginia basketball’s experience paying offensive dividends when it matters most
Five takeaways from UVA basketball’s dominant win over Clemson in the ACC Semifinals
Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 3/11/23 - Onto the ACC Finals!
Be sure to follow us on Twitter as we live tweet tonight’s game!
Streaking the Lawn — @STL_UVA
Zach Carey — @Zach_Carey_
Dan Siegel — @DanSiegelShow
Ryan Reese — @HoosOn_First
Ben Wieland — @BenWieland
Paul Guttman — @Tiki_UVA
Will Campbell — @WillC_45
Paul Wiley — @PaulWileyVA
Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:
Team Notes
• No. 13 Virginia improved to 25-6 and will make its 10th ACC Tournament final appearance
• UVA has 25 or more wins for the first time since winning 35 in 2018-19
• UVA 25 or more wins for the sixth time under Tony Bennett
• UVA has a four-game winning streak
• UVA is 10-5 record away from home, including a 4-0 mark on neutral courts
• UVA is 12-0 when scoring 70 or more points in 2022-23 and 157-11 all-time under Bennett
• UVA started the second half on a 15-4 run
• UVA shot 16 of 32 from the field en route to a 37-25 halftime lead
• UVA has limited its opponents to 25 or fewer first-half points in four straight games
• UVA won the rebound battle 38-35 and had a 40-22 advantage in points in the paint
ACC Tournament Notes
• The Cavaliers are 46-64 all-time in the ACC Tournament and 20-24 in Greensboro, including the 2014 tournament title
• UVA has posted an 8-4 mark as the No. 2 seed in tournament
• UVA is 10-16 in the ACC semifinals
• UVA has advanced to the ACC Tournament finals four times under head coach Tony Bennett (2014, 2016. 2018, 2023)
• Bennett is 15-9 all-time in the ACC Tournament
