UVA Basketball versus Duke ACC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME THREAD

Everything you need for this heated title fight.

By Zach Carey
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 11 Duke at Virginia Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Virginia Cavaliers vs Duke Blue Devils

Location: Greensboro, NC

Date: March 11th, 2023

Time: 8:30 P.M. ET

Channel: ESPN

Online Streaming: WATCHESPN

Betting line: Duke -3.0

Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:

Team Notes

• No. 13 Virginia improved to 25-6 and will make its 10th ACC Tournament final appearance

• UVA has 25 or more wins for the first time since winning 35 in 2018-19

• UVA 25 or more wins for the sixth time under Tony Bennett

• UVA has a four-game winning streak

• UVA is 10-5 record away from home, including a 4-0 mark on neutral courts

• UVA is 12-0 when scoring 70 or more points in 2022-23 and 157-11 all-time under Bennett

• UVA started the second half on a 15-4 run

• UVA shot 16 of 32 from the field en route to a 37-25 halftime lead

• UVA has limited its opponents to 25 or fewer first-half points in four straight games

• UVA won the rebound battle 38-35 and had a 40-22 advantage in points in the paint

ACC Tournament Notes

• The Cavaliers are 46-64 all-time in the ACC Tournament and 20-24 in Greensboro, including the 2014 tournament title

• UVA has posted an 8-4 mark as the No. 2 seed in tournament

• UVA is 10-16 in the ACC semifinals

• UVA has advanced to the ACC Tournament finals four times under head coach Tony Bennett (2014, 2016. 2018, 2023)

• Bennett is 15-9 all-time in the ACC Tournament

