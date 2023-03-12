How to live stream Selection Sunday bracket announcement

The Virginia Cavaliers may have fallen to the Duke Blue Devils in the ACC Tournament Championship last night, but their season is by no means over. With the NCAA Tournament kicking off this week, today is Selection Sunday with UVA’s seeding, first weekend location, and (most importantly) first round matchup set to be announced.

Obviously, everything is still to play for this team. Losing the way Virginia did and to that opponent last night was... less than ideal. But hey! A run late into March is absolutely still potentially in the cards for this team. As such, we’ve got you set with information on how to watch tonight’s bracket release.

Selection Sunday Information

Time: 6:00 pm ET

TV: CBS

Live online streaming: March Madness Live, fuboTV, and other streaming services.

As you look to fill out your brackets, you can also use the latest DraftKings betting lines to guide your decision-making.

Also, stay tuned to the blog for breaking news and analysis when the bracket is released along with more substantive stuff as the week progresses. It’s the best time of the year for college basketball, and we couldn’t be more pumped to see how things play out for the ‘Hoos.