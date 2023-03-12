Virginia basketball opens as 5.5 point favorites for NCAA first round matchup with Furman

For their First Round contest in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, the 25-7 Virginia Cavaliers are listed as 5.5 point favorites against #13 seed Furman on DraftKings. The over under for Thursday’s game sits at 132.5 while Virginia’s money line is set at -255 with Furman’s sitting at +215.

As for UVA’s odds beyond this first game, Draftkings has the Wahoos with the eighth best odds to win the South regional at +1500 with #1 seed Alabama (+190), #2 seed Arizona (+380), #3 seed Baylor (+500), #5 seed San Diego State (+600), #6 seed Creighton (+700), #9 seed West Virginia (+1400), and #10 seed Utah State (+1400) all ahead of Virginia. I’m no betting man, but seems like those odds could be relatively good ones to bet on the Cavaliers. Tony Bennett’s team is also listed at +4000 to win the National Championship.

As for Virginia’s potential opponents in the Round of 32 and beyond, #5 seed San Diego State is a 4.5 point favorite against #12 Charleston. Meanwhile, the #9 West Virginia Mountaineers are 2.5 point favorites against the #8 Maryland Terrapins. The line for Alabama’s game hasn’t been set yet with the Crimson Tide awaiting the result of the play-in game between Texas A&M Corpus Christi and Southeast Missouri State.