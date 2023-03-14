Free Bracket Challenge from Streaking the Lawn

Whose bracket reigns supreme on Streaking the Lawn? It could be yours if you participate in our 2023 Streaking the Lawn Bracket Challenge! As though bragging rights aren’t sufficient, we’re also excited to announce that you could win one of these limited run bobbleheads commemorating Virginia’s 2019 national championship run.

For anyone who has watched any sports tournament ever, the concept is simple. You pick the winner of each matchup, and you get points per correct pick.

We’re hosting the bracket over on ESPN and following their standard rules. If you win first place, the bobblehead is yours! Just reach out to Brian to confirm you’re the winner, and we’ll have this limited edition bobblehead sent straight to you. Good luck!

