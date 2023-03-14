Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 3/14/23 - Greensboro Breakdown and Furman Preview

Pierce and Ben are both back on the pod this week - to keep Zach company as they breakdown the three ACC tournament games in Greensboro. Pierce discusses his view of the games from being there at the Colosseum and his newfound hatred of the Clemson Tigers. The crew round up their thoughts on the disappointing performance against Duke and turn their attention to Thursday’s game against the Paladins of Furman. They run through what Furman brings in the matchup and why the Hoos are such a well-discussed upset pick. Don’t worry, they #nojinx plenty and discuss their optimism for the first round game.