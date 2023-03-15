 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Virginia basketball 2023 signee Blake Buchanan named Gatorade Player of the Year in Idaho

Future is bright for the Wahoos with the 2023 big man joining the program in the fall.

By Zach Carey
/ new
Louisville v Virginia Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

Although the Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team is focused on playing Furman tomorrow in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, today has brought some good news for one of the future pillars of the program as 2023 signee Blake Buchanan was named as Idaho’s Gatorade Boys Player of the Year. A 6’10” big man, Buchanan is a four star recruit who committed to UVA and Tony Bennett back in early July and has since signed his national letter of intent.

To read more about what Buchanan will bring to Charlottesville and what type of player he is, you can read our breakdown of his game here.

Becoming the third player in UVA’s last two high school recruiting to be named as a Gatorade State Player of the Year, Buchanan joins Isaac McKneely and Isaac Traudt as Wahoos who’ve recently won their state’s award. Buchanan is one of two 2023 signees for Bennett and Virginia alongside New Jersey’s Elijah Gertrude. Both will join the program this coming fall.

