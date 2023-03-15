WATCH: Despite injury, Ben Vander Plas has fun interviewing teammates before start of NCAA Tournament

Before tomorrow’s first round matchup against Furman, Virginia Cavaliers graduate transfer Ben Vander Plas spent time asking his teammates the most important questions. Despite being out for the remainder of the season with a fractured right hand that he had surgery on earlier this week, Vander Plas is still absolutely finding ways to entertain.

Talking to freshmen Ryan Dunn and Isaac Traudt along with fellow veteran Kadin Shedrick, Vander Plas touched on topics including go-to Starbucks drinks, best dunks, and favorite March Madness moments.

While banged up, Vander Plas has still been taking full advantage of both his platform and his role with the team. A part of a Pringles campaign for March, Vander Plas and his mustache are being featured on Pringles cans for the next few weeks.

Great NIL work from Pringles: Tap Dariq Whitehead, Drew Timme & Ben Vander Plas to replace the Pringles mustache on the can pic.twitter.com/merGFfG83F — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 14, 2023

And, clearly going off this graphic, should UVA advance in the NCAA Tournament, we’re likely to see more of Vander Plas with a microphone in his hand.

It’s a real shame that his college basketball career had to end from an injury. But you can’t help but love to see BVP make the most of it.