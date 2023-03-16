 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Virginia basketball’s NCAA Tournament first round game versus Furman

What you need to know to be able to watch the Wahoos kick off March Madness.

By Zach Carey
The Virginia Cavaliers will tip off their 2023 NCAA Tournament today as the second game of the first round. Playing against the Furman Paladins, UVA is now favored by six points. The game will be on TruTV and you can sign up for SlingTV to get access to watch all March Madness games, including Virginia’s game at 12:45.

How to watch

Time: 12:40 PM ET

TV: TruTV

Streaming: SlingTV, March Madness Live

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network, Westwood One/NCAA Radio Network on Sirius (134) XM (202), and WestwoodOneSports.com/Orlando.

DraftKings Odds: Virginia -6 (-110)

What to read before the game

