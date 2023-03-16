Virginia Basketball versus Furman NCAA Tournament First Round GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs Furman Paladins

Location: Orlando, FL

Date: March 16th, 2023

Time: 12:40 P.M. ET

Channel: TruTV

Online Streaming: March Madness Live, SlingTV

Betting line: Virginia -6

Pregame Content

Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:

UVA All-Time in the NCAA Tournament

• The Cavaliers are 35-23 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.

• UVA will make its ninth NCAA Tournament appearance under Tony Bennett and 25th overall.

• UVA is 4-3 as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament (3-1 in 1995, 1-1 in 2007 and 0-1 in 2021).

• UVA won the NCAA championship in 2019 and also made Final Four appearances in 1981 and 1984, respectively.

• Virginia head coach Tony Bennett is 16-9 in 10 NCAA tournaments, including a 13-7 record in eight NCAA appearances at UVA.

All-Time vs. Furman

• Virginia is 1-0 all-time vs. Furman in the series that dates to 2004-05.

• The Cavaliers defeated the Paladins 79-67 in the lone meeting between the teams on Dec. 8, 2004 at University Hall.

• Gary Forbes led five Cavaliers in double figures with 21 points.

• J.R. Reynolds added 18 points, while Elton Brown (16), Jason Clark (12) and Devin Smith (10) landed in double figures.

• Brown led the Cavaliers with 12 rebounds.

• Quan Prowell led Furman with 14 points.

On the Horizon

• The winner of the Virginia/Furman NCAA first round game plays No. 5 seed San Diego State or No. 12 seed Charleston on Saturday, March 18. Tipoff and television designation is to be determined.