Virginia Basketball versus Furman NCAA Tournament First Round GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs Furman Paladins
Location: Orlando, FL
Date: March 16th, 2023
Time: 12:40 P.M. ET
Channel: TruTV
Online Streaming: March Madness Live, SlingTV
Betting line: Virginia -6
Pregame Content
Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:
UVA All-Time in the NCAA Tournament
• The Cavaliers are 35-23 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.
• UVA will make its ninth NCAA Tournament appearance under Tony Bennett and 25th overall.
• UVA is 4-3 as a No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament (3-1 in 1995, 1-1 in 2007 and 0-1 in 2021).
• UVA won the NCAA championship in 2019 and also made Final Four appearances in 1981 and 1984, respectively.
• Virginia head coach Tony Bennett is 16-9 in 10 NCAA tournaments, including a 13-7 record in eight NCAA appearances at UVA.
All-Time vs. Furman
• Virginia is 1-0 all-time vs. Furman in the series that dates to 2004-05.
• The Cavaliers defeated the Paladins 79-67 in the lone meeting between the teams on Dec. 8, 2004 at University Hall.
• Gary Forbes led five Cavaliers in double figures with 21 points.
• J.R. Reynolds added 18 points, while Elton Brown (16), Jason Clark (12) and Devin Smith (10) landed in double figures.
• Brown led the Cavaliers with 12 rebounds.
• Quan Prowell led Furman with 14 points.
On the Horizon
• The winner of the Virginia/Furman NCAA first round game plays No. 5 seed San Diego State or No. 12 seed Charleston on Saturday, March 18. Tipoff and television designation is to be determined.
