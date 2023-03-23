BREAKING: Francisco Caffaro enters the transfer portal

After five years spent with the Virginia Cavaliers, center Francisco Caffaro has announced that he’s entered the transfer portal for his last year of (Covid-19) eligibility. After senior day back in February, Caffaro had indicated that he’d be hiring an agent and looking for a deal overseas. While it seems likely he will still do that, Caffaro is probably hoping to see if there would be a good place for him to land for a sixth year to improve his professional stock.

Forever in my heart pic.twitter.com/Ib2Dkb05Aq — Francisco Cáffaro. (@fcaffaro123) March 23, 2023

Along with Kihei Clark, Caffaro was the last remaining player to have been on the 2019 National Champion. Altogether, Caffaro had a respectable career for Virginia, providing a physical spark off the bench, dominating on the boards, setting bone-crushing screens, and occasionally giving some scoring punch. The 2021-2022 season was his most prominent, starting 16 games, averaging over 17 minutes, and scoring 4.3 points per game.

Although the experience and reliability he brought was quite valuable, Caffaro leaving was expected so it’s not particularly devastating for Virginia’s roster building. The coaching staff will absolutely want to add at least one big man in the portal, but that was already part of the plan.

Nevertheless, Francisco Caffaro represented the best things about UVA basketball in his five years in Charlottesville. A great guy off the floor, he knew his roll on it and didn’t recklessly press beyond that. Surely, all Wahoo faithful wish Papi the best moving forward.