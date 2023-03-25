Streaking the Lawn Podcast - 3/25/23 - Postseason Basketball Reflections

Pierce, Zach, and Ben are all back to breakdown the end of the Hoos’ hoops season. They run through their frustration with the game against Furman and how it furthers the common complaints against Tony Bennett’s program here at UVA. The crew discuss how the upset loss reflects a lot of the struggles this 22-23 team had throughout the season and how disappointing it was to see the team flame out early in March after a fairly strong showing in the ACC tournament. They also discuss at length the possible roster needs and breakdown following potential attrition in the offseason - there’s not a lot known concretely currently, but there are definitely at least two specific roster needs no matter what happens.