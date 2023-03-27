BREAKING: UVA’s Kadin Shedrick reportedly entering the transfer portal

When it rains, it pours. Just hours after Isaac Traudt announced that he’ll be leaving Virginia and entering the transfer portal, Virginia Cavaliers center Kadin Shedrick has reportedly entered the portal as well. After falling out of the rotation for the majority of conference play, the North Carolina native came on very strong in the postseason with a massive 15-point, 13-rebound, four block performance against Furman in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Considering how high Shedrick’s potential is and the flashes he’s shown, him leaving is significant. The fact that he so drastically fell out of the rotation in January and again in late February does speak to the flaws he has as a player. But it always seemed like he needed more time on the floor to pick up confidence. After Ben Vander Plas broke his hand, Shedrick got that chance and produced at a high level.

Virginia center Kadin Shedrick has entered the transfer portal, per source. Started 15 games for the Cavaliers this season before seeing his role diminish. One of the best shot-blockers in the ACC. Had 15 points, 13 boards and 4 blocks in the NCAA tournament vs. Furman. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 27, 2023

Alas, here we are. With Shedrick’s departure, Ryan Dunn is now the only returning player in the front-court for UVA next season. With 2023 center Blake Buchanan coming in next fall, the ‘Hoos will need to add at least two front-court players via the transfer portal. We’ve already touched on a few players who could replace Traudt, but Merrimack transfer Jordan Minor is an early name who UVA’s been in contact with who could immediately start for the Wahoos in the front-court.

