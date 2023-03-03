 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Streaking the Lawn Podcast — UVA basketball back on track with win against Clemson

Discussing the loss to UNC, the redemptive win over Clemson, and what we need to see out of the ‘Hoos moving forward.

By Zach Carey
/ new
Clemson v Virginia Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images
Streaking The Lawn Podcast - Each week, your Streaking the Lawn podcast crew gets together to talk about the latest and greatest with all things Virginia and beyond.

After the Virginia Cavaliers got their momentum back by beating the Clemson Tigers, Pierce, Ben, and I are back to break down what went right, what went wrong, and why it looks like the Wahoos are back on track heading into their regular season finale against Louisville. We talk what still needs to happen for this team before the postseason, ACC Tournament seeding, and what would be the best path to the ACC Tournament Championship.

More From Streaking The Lawn

Loading comments...