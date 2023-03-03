After the Virginia Cavaliers got their momentum back by beating the Clemson Tigers, Pierce, Ben, and I are back to break down what went right, what went wrong, and why it looks like the Wahoos are back on track heading into their regular season finale against Louisville. We talk what still needs to happen for this team before the postseason, ACC Tournament seeding, and what would be the best path to the ACC Tournament Championship.
Filed under:
Streaking the Lawn Podcast — UVA basketball back on track with win against Clemson
Discussing the loss to UNC, the redemptive win over Clemson, and what we need to see out of the ‘Hoos moving forward.
Loading comments...