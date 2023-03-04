UVA basketball vs Louisville GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs Louisville Cardinals
Location: Charlottesville, VA
Date: March 4th, 2023
Time: 2:00 P.M. ET
Channel: ESPN2
Online Streaming: WATCHESPN
Betting line: UVA -18.5
Pregame Content
The Big Preview: Analyzing Louisville with an ode to Kihei Clark
How UVA basketball’s return to its traditional offense has the team back on the right track
ACC Basketball Betting Preview: March is here!
Streaking the Lawn Podcast — 3/3/23 — UVA basketball back on track with win against Clemson
Breaking down UVA basketball’s ACC Regular Season Title odds and potential ACC Tournament seeding
Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:
All-Time vs. Louisville
• Virginia is 21-5 all-time vs. Louisville in a series that dates to 1923-24.
• UVA has a six-game win streak vs. Louisville, including a 61-58 win at Louisville this season and three-game sweep last season.
• UVA has won 15 of the last 16 meetings.
• The Cavaliers are 9-1 vs. the Cardinals in Charlottesville, including a 7-0 mark at John Paul Jones Arena.
• UVA is 16-2 vs. Louisville since the Cardinals joined the ACC.
• Tony Bennett is 16-2 vs. Louisville as head coach at Virginia.
Last Time vs. The Cardinals
• Despite not making a field goal in the final 3:06 of game, No. 7 Virginia grinded out its sixth road win of the season after downing Louisville, 61-58, at KFC Yum! Arena Feb. 15.
• The Cavaliers put together a defensive stop on the Cardinals’ final possession after UVA led by as many as 10 points in the second half.
• The result solidified Virginia’s 11th 20-win season in the last 12 years under head coach Tony Bennett.
• Virginia was led by Kihei Clark, who finished with 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting and dished out six assists. With 10 points and 11 rebounds,
• Ben Vander Plas collected his first double-double in a UVA uniform with 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Armaan Franklin (14 points, 5-8 FG, 5 rebounds) and Jayden Gardner (10 points, 5-10 FG) also scored in double figures for the Hoos.
• El Ellis had 21 points for Louisville.
