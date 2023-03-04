 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UVA basketball vs Louisville GAME THREAD

Everything you need before today’s regular season finale.

By Zach Carey
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 15 Virginia at Louisville Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Virginia Cavaliers vs Louisville Cardinals

Location: Charlottesville, VA

Date: March 4th, 2023

Time: 2:00 P.M. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Online Streaming: WATCHESPN

Betting line: UVA -18.5

Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:

All-Time vs. Louisville

• Virginia is 21-5 all-time vs. Louisville in a series that dates to 1923-24.

• UVA has a six-game win streak vs. Louisville, including a 61-58 win at Louisville this season and three-game sweep last season.

• UVA has won 15 of the last 16 meetings.

• The Cavaliers are 9-1 vs. the Cardinals in Charlottesville, including a 7-0 mark at John Paul Jones Arena.

• UVA is 16-2 vs. Louisville since the Cardinals joined the ACC.

• Tony Bennett is 16-2 vs. Louisville as head coach at Virginia.

Last Time vs. The Cardinals

• Despite not making a field goal in the final 3:06 of game, No. 7 Virginia grinded out its sixth road win of the season after downing Louisville, 61-58, at KFC Yum! Arena Feb. 15.

• The Cavaliers put together a defensive stop on the Cardinals’ final possession after UVA led by as many as 10 points in the second half.

• The result solidified Virginia’s 11th 20-win season in the last 12 years under head coach Tony Bennett.

• Virginia was led by Kihei Clark, who finished with 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting and dished out six assists. With 10 points and 11 rebounds,

• Ben Vander Plas collected his first double-double in a UVA uniform with 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Armaan Franklin (14 points, 5-8 FG, 5 rebounds) and Jayden Gardner (10 points, 5-10 FG) also scored in double figures for the Hoos.

• El Ellis had 21 points for Louisville.

