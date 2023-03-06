UVA basketball lands three players on All-ACC Teams

In a sign of both the balance of this year’s team and the general ACC media’s lack of appreciation for the individuals that make it work, the Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team landed three players on All-ACC teams with Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman as third team selections and Jayden Gardner as an honorable mention. Additionally, Beekman won the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year award with Clark joining him as one of five players on the conference’s All-Defensive team.
Across the conference, Miami’s Isaiah Wong won Player of the Year, Duke’s Kyle Filipowski was Rookie of the Year, Pitt’s Nike Sibande was Sixth Man of the Year (with UVA’s Ben Vander Plas in second place but with 39 fewer votes), Boston College’s Quinten Post won Most Improved Player, and Pitt’s Jeff Capel won Coach of the Year.
2022-23 ACC Award Winners
Player of the Year – Isaiah Wong, Miami
Defensive Player of the Year – Reece Beekman, Virginia
Rookie of the Year – Kyle Filipowski, Duke
Sixth Man of the Year – Nike Sibande, Pitt
Most Improved Player – Quinten Post, Boston College
Coach of the Year – Jeff Capel, Pitt
2022-23 All-ACC Team
First Team
Isaiah Wong, Miami, 337
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 324
Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest, 319
Hunter Tyson, Clemson, 271
Jamarius Burton, Pitt, 262
Second Team
Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 258
Terquavion Smith, NC State, 243
Jarkel Joiner, NC State, 203
Jordan Miller, Miami, 148
Blake Hinson, Pitt, 132
Third Team
Norchad Omier, Miami, 131
PJ Hall, Clemson, 126
Kihei Clark, Virginia, 102
Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, 54
Reece Beekman, Virginia, 54
Honorable Mention
El Ellis, Louisville, 50
Grant Basile, Virginia Tech, 43
Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 40
Jeremy Roach, Duke, 35
Quinten Post, Boston College, 33
Jayden Gardner, Virginia, 31
RJ Davis, North Carolina, 26
DJ Burns Jr., NC State, 24
Caleb Love, North Carolina, 21
Notes: All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team); 75 total voters.
ACC Player of the Year
Isaiah Wong, Miami, 30 votes
Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest, 23
Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 9
Hunter Tyson, Clemson, 4
Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 3
Jamarius Burton, Pitt, 3
Jarkel Joiner, NC State, 2
Jeremy Roach, Duke, 1
ACC Rookie of the Year
Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 68 votes
Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 7
All-Defensive Team
Reece Beekman, Virginia, 63 votes
Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, 56
Leaky Black, North Carolina, 55
Dereck Lively II, Duke, 45
Kihei Clark, Virginia, 26
All-Freshman Team
Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 75 votes
Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 72
Tyrese Proctor, Duke, 51
JJ Starling, Notre Dame, 39
Dereck Lively II, Duke, 39
ACC Coach of the Year
Jeff Capel, Pitt, 57 votes
Jim Larrañaga, Miami, 8
Brad Brownell, Clemson, 6
Kevin Keatts, NC State, 2
Tony Bennett, Virginia, 2
ACC Defensive Player of the Year
Reece Beekman, Virginia, 29 votes
Leaky Black, North Carolina, 18
Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, 13
Dereck Lively II, Duke, 6
Federiko Federiko, Pitt, 3
Ja’von Franklin, Georgia Tech, 3
Justyn Mutts, Virginia Tech, 2
Norchad Omier, Miami, 1
ACC Most Improved Player
Quinten Post, Boston College, 23 votes
Sean Pedulla, Virginia Tech, 14
Jordan Miller, Miami, 14
Chase Hunter, Clemson, 10
Cameron Hildreth, Wake Forest, 3
Casey Morsell, NC State, 3
Wooga Poplar, Miami, 3
Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, 2
JJ Traynor, Louisville, 1
Federiko Federiko, Pitt, 1
Jeremy Roach, Duke, 1
ACC Sixth Man of the Year
Nike Sibande, Pitt, 47 votes
Ben Vander Plas, Virginia, 8
Ryan Young, Duke, 7
Dariq Whitehead, Duke, 6
Bensley Joseph, Miami, 3
Deivon Smith, Georgia Tech, 2
Devin McGlockton, Boston College, 2
