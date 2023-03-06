UVA basketball lands three players on All-ACC Teams

In a sign of both the balance of this year’s team and the general ACC media’s lack of appreciation for the individuals that make it work, the Virginia Cavaliers men’s basketball team landed three players on All-ACC teams with Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman as third team selections and Jayden Gardner as an honorable mention. Additionally, Beekman won the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year award with Clark joining him as one of five players on the conference’s All-Defensive team.

Across the conference, Miami’s Isaiah Wong won Player of the Year, Duke’s Kyle Filipowski was Rookie of the Year, Pitt’s Nike Sibande was Sixth Man of the Year (with UVA’s Ben Vander Plas in second place but with 39 fewer votes), Boston College’s Quinten Post won Most Improved Player, and Pitt’s Jeff Capel won Coach of the Year.

2022-23 ACC Award Winners

Player of the Year – Isaiah Wong, Miami

Defensive Player of the Year – Reece Beekman, Virginia

Rookie of the Year – Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Sixth Man of the Year – Nike Sibande, Pitt

Most Improved Player – Quinten Post, Boston College

Coach of the Year – Jeff Capel, Pitt

2022-23 All-ACC Team

First Team

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 337

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 324

Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest, 319

Hunter Tyson, Clemson, 271

Jamarius Burton, Pitt, 262

Second Team

Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 258

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 243

Jarkel Joiner, NC State, 203

Jordan Miller, Miami, 148

Blake Hinson, Pitt, 132

Third Team

Norchad Omier, Miami, 131

PJ Hall, Clemson, 126

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 102

Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, 54

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 54

Honorable Mention

El Ellis, Louisville, 50

Grant Basile, Virginia Tech, 43

Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 40

Jeremy Roach, Duke, 35

Quinten Post, Boston College, 33

Jayden Gardner, Virginia, 31

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 26

DJ Burns Jr., NC State, 24

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 21

Notes: All-ACC Team points are determined on a 5-3-1 system (five points for first team, three points for second team, one point for third team); 75 total voters.

ACC Player of the Year

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 30 votes

Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest, 23

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 9

Hunter Tyson, Clemson, 4

Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 3

Jamarius Burton, Pitt, 3

Jarkel Joiner, NC State, 2

Jeremy Roach, Duke, 1

ACC Rookie of the Year

Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 68 votes

Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 7

All-Defensive Team

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 63 votes

Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, 56

Leaky Black, North Carolina, 55

Dereck Lively II, Duke, 45

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 26

All-Freshman Team

Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 75 votes

Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 72

Tyrese Proctor, Duke, 51

JJ Starling, Notre Dame, 39

Dereck Lively II, Duke, 39

ACC Coach of the Year

Jeff Capel, Pitt, 57 votes

Jim Larrañaga, Miami, 8

Brad Brownell, Clemson, 6

Kevin Keatts, NC State, 2

Tony Bennett, Virginia, 2

ACC Defensive Player of the Year

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 29 votes

Leaky Black, North Carolina, 18

Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, 13

Dereck Lively II, Duke, 6

Federiko Federiko, Pitt, 3

Ja’von Franklin, Georgia Tech, 3

Justyn Mutts, Virginia Tech, 2

Norchad Omier, Miami, 1

ACC Most Improved Player

Quinten Post, Boston College, 23 votes

Sean Pedulla, Virginia Tech, 14

Jordan Miller, Miami, 14

Chase Hunter, Clemson, 10

Cameron Hildreth, Wake Forest, 3

Casey Morsell, NC State, 3

Wooga Poplar, Miami, 3

Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, 2

JJ Traynor, Louisville, 1

Federiko Federiko, Pitt, 1

Jeremy Roach, Duke, 1

ACC Sixth Man of the Year

Nike Sibande, Pitt, 47 votes

Ben Vander Plas, Virginia, 8

Ryan Young, Duke, 7

Dariq Whitehead, Duke, 6

Bensley Joseph, Miami, 3

Deivon Smith, Georgia Tech, 2

Devin McGlockton, Boston College, 2