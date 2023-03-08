ACC Tournament Betting Preview: Day 2

It took an intentionally missed free throw to get the Florida State cover, but that was about as good as the day got for me. I didn’t see Boston College blitzing Louisville, though that seems right considering the Eagles mercurial nature over the last several weeks. But now things start getting interesting. Every game Wednesday features a team that can make a run to the ACC Title and three teams in particular who need a win (or wins) to feel good about their NCAA Tournament chances. So buckle up, we’ve got four games of ACC Tournament action for your Wednesday enjoyment.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs. Syracuse Orange

KP: Syracuse +2, O/U 156

Draftkings: Syracuse +3.5, O/U 153.5

I can’t imagine there are going to be many fans in the Coliseum, not affiliated with Syracuse, actually rooting on the Orange. Between Winston Salem being right down the road, Jim Boeheim’s comments about Greensboro from a couple years ago, and allegations that Wake Forest coach Steve Forbes “bought” a team, I imagine this environment will lean heavily Black and Gold. Oh, and Wake Forest is just better.

Pick: Wake Forest -3.5

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Pittsburgh Panthers

KP: Pittsburgh -8, O/U 144

Draftkings: Pittsburgh -7, O/U 139.5

This is a rematch of a game we saw two weeks ago with the Panthers winning 76-68 in front of the Oakland Zoo. In that game, Pitt went 19-20 from the free throw line. It was also one of the first games the Yellow Jackets played with only a six man rotation. That fatigue is going to catch up to Georgia Tech sooner rather than later. I think Pitt comes out, takes care of business, but doesn’t tax themselves too much in hopes of a deep tournament run. The line is close to being right, I just don’t see much scoring.

Pick: Under 139.5

Boston College Eagles vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

KP: North Carolina -10, O/U 140

Draftkings: North Carolina -11.5, O/U 138

Don’t look now, but North Carolina is becoming a defensive team. Ok, maybe not, but they certainly aren’t playing as up and down a style as we’re used to seeing. Now we head to the NCAA Tournament where the Heel’s are in must win territory if they want to have a chance to make the NCAA Tournament. I think they’ll come out firing. If BC can hang, this game should go over. They put up 80 yesterday while only shooting 26% from three so I think they can score in the upper 60’s here.

Pick: Over 138

Virginia Tech Hokies vs. NC State Wolfpack

KP: NC State -2, O/U 152

Draftkings: NC State -3, O/U 150

VaTech continues to baffle me. They have the talent to make a run in this tournament as they can beat every team between them and Saturday’s final. But they’ll face an NC State team I like in Greensboro. The ACC Tournament becomes a de facto home game for NC State and UNC given their huge fan bases in the area who schedule their year around this week. The Wolfpack won this game in Blacksburg and I think they should be able to handle the Hokies here in Greensboro.

Pick: NC State -3

Season Total: ATS (12-14-0), O/U (25-29-0), Total (37-43-0)