UVA basketball vs North Carolina ACC Tournament GAME THREAD

Location: Greensboro, NC

Date: March 9th, 2023

Time: 7:00 P.M. ET

Channel: ESPN

Online Streaming: WATCHESPN

Betting line: UVA -2.0

Pregame Content

Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:

All-Time vs. North Carolina

• UVA is 61-134 all-time vs. North Carolina in the series that dates to 1910-11.

• UVA split two-games with UNC this season, posting a 65-58 win in Charlottesville and 71-63 loss in Chapel Hill.

• Virginia is 4-14 all-time vs. the Tar Heels in the ACC Tournament, including a 0-6 mark in Greensboro.

• Head coach Tony Bennett is 13-11 all-time vs. UNC, including a loss as head coach of Washington State in the 2008 NCAA Sweet 16.

Last Time Out

• No. 13 Virginia (23-6, 15-5 ACC) posted a convincing 75-60 win over Louisville (4-27, 2-18 ACC) on March 4 to earn a share of the program’s 11th ACC regular-season title.

• Francisco Caffaro, Chase Coleman, Armaan Franklin, Jayden Gardner and Ben Vander Plas were honored on Senior Day.

• Franklin and Gardner each scored 16 points, Reece Beekman matched a career-high with 11 assists) and Ryan Dunn added nine points for the Hoos in their 15th ACC victory of the season.

• Virginia shot a season-high 58 percent from the field and converted 11 of 14 free throws.

• UVA has won seven straight games vs. Louisville.

• Mike James led the Cardinals with a game-high 24 points.