UVA basketball vs North Carolina ACC Tournament GAME THREAD

Virginia Cavaliers vs North Carolina Tar Heels
Location: Greensboro, NC
Date: March 9th, 2023
Time: 7:00 P.M. ET
Channel: ESPN
Online Streaming: WATCHESPN
Betting line: UVA -2.0
Pregame Content
BREAKING: UVA basketball’s Ben Vander Plas out for the remainder of season with fractured right hand
The Big Preview: Virginia basketball opens the ACC Tournament versus North Carolina
ACC Tournament Betting Preview: Quarterfinals
Virginia basketball is the modern standard for success in the ACC
UVA Basketball’s Regular Season NET Report
Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:
All-Time vs. North Carolina
• UVA is 61-134 all-time vs. North Carolina in the series that dates to 1910-11.
• UVA split two-games with UNC this season, posting a 65-58 win in Charlottesville and 71-63 loss in Chapel Hill.
• Virginia is 4-14 all-time vs. the Tar Heels in the ACC Tournament, including a 0-6 mark in Greensboro.
• Head coach Tony Bennett is 13-11 all-time vs. UNC, including a loss as head coach of Washington State in the 2008 NCAA Sweet 16.
Last Time Out
• No. 13 Virginia (23-6, 15-5 ACC) posted a convincing 75-60 win over Louisville (4-27, 2-18 ACC) on March 4 to earn a share of the program’s 11th ACC regular-season title.
• Francisco Caffaro, Chase Coleman, Armaan Franklin, Jayden Gardner and Ben Vander Plas were honored on Senior Day.
• Franklin and Gardner each scored 16 points, Reece Beekman matched a career-high with 11 assists) and Ryan Dunn added nine points for the Hoos in their 15th ACC victory of the season.
• Virginia shot a season-high 58 percent from the field and converted 11 of 14 free throws.
• UVA has won seven straight games vs. Louisville.
• Mike James led the Cardinals with a game-high 24 points.
