UVA basketball vs North Carolina ACC Tournament GAME THREAD

Everything you need for tonight’s game in one place.

By Zach Carey
Virginia v North Carolina Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Virginia Cavaliers vs North Carolina Tar Heels

Location: Greensboro, NC

Date: March 9th, 2023

Time: 7:00 P.M. ET

Channel: ESPN

Online Streaming: WATCHESPN

Betting line: UVA -2.0

Pregame Content

BREAKING: UVA basketball’s Ben Vander Plas out for the remainder of season with fractured right hand

The Big Preview: Virginia basketball opens the ACC Tournament versus North Carolina

ACC Tournament Betting Preview: Quarterfinals

Virginia basketball is the modern standard for success in the ACC

UVA Basketball’s Regular Season NET Report

Be sure to follow us on Twitter as we live tweet tonight's game!

Streaking the Lawn — @STL_UVA

Zach Carey — @Zach_Carey_

Dan Siegel — @DanSiegelShow

Ryan Reese — @HoosOn_First

Ben Wieland — @BenWieland

Paul Guttman — @Tiki_UVA

Will Campbell — @WillC_45

Paul Wiley — @PaulWileyVA

Lastly, here are some of UVA’s media notes:

All-Time vs. North Carolina

• UVA is 61-134 all-time vs. North Carolina in the series that dates to 1910-11.

• UVA split two-games with UNC this season, posting a 65-58 win in Charlottesville and 71-63 loss in Chapel Hill.

• Virginia is 4-14 all-time vs. the Tar Heels in the ACC Tournament, including a 0-6 mark in Greensboro.

• Head coach Tony Bennett is 13-11 all-time vs. UNC, including a loss as head coach of Washington State in the 2008 NCAA Sweet 16.

Last Time Out

• No. 13 Virginia (23-6, 15-5 ACC) posted a convincing 75-60 win over Louisville (4-27, 2-18 ACC) on March 4 to earn a share of the program’s 11th ACC regular-season title.

• Francisco Caffaro, Chase Coleman, Armaan Franklin, Jayden Gardner and Ben Vander Plas were honored on Senior Day.

• Franklin and Gardner each scored 16 points, Reece Beekman matched a career-high with 11 assists) and Ryan Dunn added nine points for the Hoos in their 15th ACC victory of the season.

• Virginia shot a season-high 58 percent from the field and converted 11 of 14 free throws.

• UVA has won seven straight games vs. Louisville.

• Mike James led the Cardinals with a game-high 24 points.

