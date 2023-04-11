Speaking the Lawn Episode 2: Current Basketball Roster Breakdown and Transfer Portal Thoughts

Pierce, Zach, and Ben are back to discuss the state of the basketball program following the transfer departures and where things seem to stand with the portal craziness - and some high school recruiting! They take a look at the roster and the big needs for the team heading into the summer practice season. There’s plenty of rumblings to discuss on the recruiting trail, but the crew also chat about the current UVA players who could (and should) fill specific roles for the team next year regardless of new faces. What news will break soon? We shall see...