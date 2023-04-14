 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

FOCO’s Virginia Cavaliers Spring Gear Up Guide

Seven ways to show off your fanhood from FOCO

By Brian J. Leung
/ new

Spring is in full swing, which means you’re probably starting to put away your UVA hoodies, sweats, and other coverups and are looking around and wondering where the heck all of your summer gear is. Our friends at FOCO have hooked you up with some of the loudest gear to make sure everyone at the pool knows exactly what your affiliation is.

Take a look at some of the goods below — and there’s plenty more on their site. These are, of course, affiliate links, and buying stuff through our links will give us a small commission to help keep the beer flowing lights on.

Virginia Cavaliers Floral Straw Hat

  • $40

On those warm spring days heading closer to summer, you can rest assured knowing you’ll look as cool as a cucumber when you’ve got this Virginia Cavaliers Floral Straw Hat. This is the sizzlin’ spring style you’ve been looking for so grab your officially licensed Virginia Cavaliers Floral Straw Hat now!

