Virginia basketball reportedly losing key assistant to Notre Dame

In another departure from the Virginia Cavaliers’ men’s basketball program, Assistant Coach Kyle Getter is reportedly leaving Charlottesville to be the Associate Head Coach for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and new Head Coach Micah Shrewsberry.

Having spent five seasons on Tony Bennett’s staff, Getter was hired before the 2018-2019 season as the Director of Recruiting/Player Development. After three seasons in that position, Getter became an assistant coach before the 2021-2022 season as Bennett wanted to utilize his strengths on the recruiting trail.

Before joining the Wahoos in 2019, Getter was an assistant for former UVA associate head coach Ritchie McKay at Liberty for four years. Prior to that, he coached at Radford and was on the staff for VCU when the Rams went on that run to the Final Four in 2011.

Of course, for a program that has been at or near the top of the ACC for the last decade, staff turnover is to be expected and Getter deserves an opportunity with more responsibility. That said, filling his spot on the staff will be critical for this program moving forward particularly considering the recruiting shops that Getter has.