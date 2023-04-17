UVA President running the Boston Marathon in honor of D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler, and Lavel Davis Jr.

To honor the lives of the late Virginia Cavaliers football players Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr., University of Virginia President Jim Ryan is running the Boston Marathon today. Wearing a tank top with the “UVA Strong” logo on the front and the names of the three players on the back, Ryan will be representing the Virginia community in Boston.

With the Virginia football spring game played on Saturday and another victim in that tragic shooting on November 13th, Mike Hollins, scoring a touchdown, memorials for Davis Jr., Perry, and Chandler are continuing. In fact, earlier this spring Head Coach Tony Elliott said that there is a team — headed by Athletic Director Carla Williams — with the purpose of properly memorializing those three players on Grounds.