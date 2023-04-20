As he continues to add chapters to an already successful NBA career, former Virginia Cavaliers star Malcolm Brogdon has won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award. Averaging 14.9 points per game, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists while shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.4% from three-point range in the regular season, Brogdon avoided significant injury this year and played the most regular season games (67) since his rookie year (75).

Of course, that year, Brogdon won Rookie of the Year with the Milwaukee Bucks. After three years with the Bucks and three more leading the Indiana Pacers, Brogdon was traded to Boston (a destination he approved) looking for the opportunity to contribute for a contender. Joining a roster that went to the NBA Finals last season, Brogdon embraced coming off the bench for Boston and both parties have thrived as a result.

The Celtics finished second in the Eastern Conference — just one game behind Brogdon’s former team, the Bucks — and currently lead the Atlanta Hawks and fellow former Wahoo De’Andre Hunter 2-0 in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.