COMMITMENT: Virginia football picks up Penn State transfer offensive lineman Jimmy Christ

The ‘Hoos add much needed help up front with the former three star.

By Zach Carey
NCAA Football: Outback Bowl-Arkansas at Penn State Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Yesterday afternoon the Virginia Cavaliers football team picked up a significant commitment from Virginia native Jimmy Christ who comes to Charlottesville with three years of eligibility remaining. The 6’7” 316-pound redshirt junior committed to UVA out of high school before later heading to play for the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Out of high school, Christ was ranked as the 28th best offensive tackle in his class while also coming in as the 9th best prospect in the state of Virginia in the class of 2020 per 247Sports’ composite ranking.

Notably, Christ’s brother Tommy played for the Wahoos from as a defensive lineman from 2017 through 2020.

A backup offensive tackle in his time for the Nittany Lions, Christ adds a needed body on the offensive line and could even make a push to start come the fall considering his size and experience. He played in ten games for PSU in 2022 and should, at the very least, be a capable swing tackle for Terry Heffernan’s group.

