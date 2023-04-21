COMMITMENT: Virginia football picks up Penn State transfer offensive lineman Jimmy Christ

Yesterday afternoon the Virginia Cavaliers football team picked up a significant commitment from Virginia native Jimmy Christ who comes to Charlottesville with three years of eligibility remaining. The 6’7” 316-pound redshirt junior committed to UVA out of high school before later heading to play for the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Thank you to all of the schools that have recruited me during these past few days. I am very grateful for the opportunities I was given and the time each school spent on me. I have decided to commit to the University of Virginia and am excited for the next chapter of my life. — Jimmy Christ (@Jimmy_Christ66) April 20, 2023

Out of high school, Christ was ranked as the 28th best offensive tackle in his class while also coming in as the 9th best prospect in the state of Virginia in the class of 2020 per 247Sports’ composite ranking.

Notably, Christ’s brother Tommy played for the Wahoos from as a defensive lineman from 2017 through 2020.

A backup offensive tackle in his time for the Nittany Lions, Christ adds a needed body on the offensive line and could even make a push to start come the fall considering his size and experience. He played in ten games for PSU in 2022 and should, at the very least, be a capable swing tackle for Terry Heffernan’s group.